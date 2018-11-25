Women fight to get toilets installed in rural Pakistan

AFP, BASTI AMEERWALA, Pakistan

For as long as she can remember, Ayeesha Siddiqua has fought her male relatives for access to toilets, but a sanitation drive by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan could make life easier for women in patriarchal Pakistan.

“I told them: ‘You can go where you want, but me, my movements are restricted,’” said Siddiqua, who is in her 60s, in Basti Ameerwala, a small agricultural village in central Punjab Province, where residents have been relieving themselves in the open for generations.

Women in the village have long been forced to hide their bodily functions from the deeply patriarchal society, Siddiqua and other female residents told reporters.

Restraining themselves over long days working in the fields, they wait for night and the cover of darkness — braving snakes, dogs, or even unpleasant encounters with strange men, Siddiqua’s daughter-in-law Tahira Bibi said, her face hidden by a brown veil.

“I would limit my consumption of water and eat less just to avoid going to the bathroom in the daytime,” the 35-year-old said, describing a ploy used by all the women interviewed in the region.

However, for the past month-and-a-half Tahira Bibi has not had to wait. A small red-brick cottage housing a pastel-green squat toilet has been erected in front of her house.

The initiative has come from a Pakistani non-profit, the Lodhran Pilot Project, whose team has ventured into the remote hamlet to preach hygiene — mainly, it says, to men.

Providing toilets is the responsibility of men in the region, Lodhran program officer Altaf Hussain said. “When we ask them, they are ashamed that their women have to defecate outside.”

“So they tell us they have never thought about toilets. They are surely lying. They can spend money on TV, smoking, other things, but latrines are not a priority,” Hussain said.

Added to this is a cultural issuey, Hussain said.

“People see open defecation as routine and as fertilisers for their soil. They are not aware of the consequences,” he said.

UNICEF says that 22 million Pakistanis relieve themselves in the open.

In rural areas, just 48 percent of the population has access to toilets, compared with 72 percent in the cities, the UN’s children’s agency says.

About 53,000 children die each year from diarrhea in Pakistan after consuming polluted water, according to UN data.

Typhoid, cholera, dysentery and hepatitis are common.

Those who do not die “tend to see reduced capacity of their body to absorb nutrients,” says Kitka Goyol, a UNICEF expert on water and hygiene.

That can be a factor in stunting, which afflicts 44 percent of Pakistani children.

Tahira Bibi says one of her four children died after “stomach problems,” while another was at one point in critical condition.

“We thought it was God’s will,” she said soberly.

The UN, which marked World Toilet Day this week, says the lack of toilets costs Pakistan up to US$2.5 billion per year.

Khan, who took office in August, last month vowed to “eradicate the deficit of toilets in the country by 2023.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his own aggressive sanitation drive in 2014.

New Delhi claims it has slashed the number of people forced to defecate in the open from 550 million that year to less than 150 million today.

Khan’s government has launched “Clean Green Pakistan,” a massive social and environmental initiative seeking to shift behavior in areas including sanitation, Pakistani Minister of Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said.