Agencies

FRANCE

Protests likely to continue

Protesters angry over high fuel prices were yesterday expected to block access to fuel depots and stop traffic on major roads for a fourth day, incensed by Paris’ refusal to scrap anti-pollution taxes. The “yellow vest” protests have galvanized resistance to President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies. On Monday, tens of thousands of demonstrators were still manning hundreds of barricades on motorways and gas stations. Oil giant Total said that some of its trucks had been prevented from reaching depots in the south and east of the nation.

UNITED STATES

Elevator drops 84 floors

People rescued from a trapped elevator in one of Chicago’s tallest skyscrapers later learned they had dropped 84 floors. The Chicago Tribune on Monday reported that six people, including a pregnant woman, got into the elevator early on Friday after leaving a restaurant on the 95th floor of 875 North Michigan Avenue, formerly the John Hancock Center. They heard noises and experienced a faster and bumpier than expected ride. One of several cables holding the elevator broke and the car fell rapidly, stopping somewhere near the 11th floor. Firefighters broke through a wall more than 10 stories above ground from a parking garage to reach the people inside.

UNITED KINGDOM

London sells water cannons

Three unusable water cannons bought by former London mayor Boris Johnson have been sold for scrap at a net loss of more than ￡300,000 (US$385,973). In one of Johnson’s most humiliating episodes as mayor, then-home secretary Theresa May banned them from use in England and Wales. London Mayor Sadiq Khan had pledged to claw back as much money as possible by selling the vehicles, but after almost two years, his office admitted defeat. The money recouped does not even cover the estimated ￡12,000 bill to insure the vehicles since Khan was elected in May 2016. “This has been another waste of taxpayers’ money by Boris Johnson. Londoners continue to live with his vanity,” Khan said.

UNITED STATES

ISS deliveries set record

The International Space Station (ISS) has received two cargo deliveries in a record 15 hours. A US commercial shipment arrived on Monday, two days after blasting off from Virginia. NASA astronaut Serena Aunon-Chancellor used the space station’s robot arm to grab Northrop Grumman’s capsule. Ice cream and other fresh food were the first things coming out. On Sunday, a Russian supply ship also delivered a full load. NASA said they were the quickest back-to-back shipments for the space station, which yesterday marked its 20th anniversary.

UNITED STATES

Ivanka used private e-mail

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser, used a personal e-mail account for government business in breach of federal records rules, the Washington Post reported on Monday. The newspaper, citing anonymous sources, said that the discovery was made by White House officials reviewing e-mails in response to a public records lawsuit. The newspaper quoted Ivanka Trump as saying that she was unfamiliar with the details of the rules. Her father has repeatedly pilloried former secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton, his rival in the 2016 presidential election, for her use of a private e-mail server for government business while in office.

FIJI

New term for PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was sworn in for another four years after winning last week’s election with a reduced majority, after earlier lashing out at his opponents. He was affirmed prime minister in a ceremony after his Fiji First Party won just more than one-half of the votes in the election, giving them 27 seats in the 51-seat parliament. Bainimarama first seized power in a military coup in 2006 and refashioned himself as a legitimate leader after winning an election in 2014. The people who “ganged up” against him were the same dishonest politicians from the past whose “lies and deception knew no boundaries,” Bainimarama said in a statement.