Agencies

UNITED NATIONS

Rohingya resolution passed

A key committee on Friday overwhelmingly approved a resolution strongly condemning the continuing “gross human rights violations and abuses” against Rohingya Muslims who are treated as outsiders in Myanmar and were victims of a brutal campaign by the nation’s military. The General Assembly’s human rights committee approved the resolution by a vote of 142-10, with 26 abstentions. It is virtually certain to be formally adopted by the world body next month. Among those voting against the resolution were China, Cambodia, Laos and Russia. Bangladesh, which hosts 1.1 million Rohingya refugees, voted in favor. The resolution urgently calls on Myanmar’s government to end discrimination and provide a path to citizenship for the embattled minority.

UNITED STATES

Misconduct change mooted

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Friday proposed a major overhaul to the way colleges and universities handle sexual misconduct complaints. Her plan would add protections for students accused of assault and harassment, and narrow which cases schools would be required to investigate. The plan would scale back important rules passed under former president Barack Obama, while adding mandates that could reshape the school disciplinary systems that schools have developed over the past decade. Under the plan, colleges would have to investigate complaints only if the alleged incident occurred on campus or in other areas overseen by the school, and only if it was reported to certain officials.

ARGENTINA

Missing sub found year later

A private company hired by the government has located the submarine ARA San Juan about 800m below the ocean’s surface a year after it went missing with 44 crew members aboard, the navy said yesterday. The sub had a seven-day supply of air when it last reported its position on Nov. 15 last year. The crew had been ordered to return to a naval base at Mar del Plata after reporting that water had entered the vessel through its snorkel. Ocean Infinity was hired by the government following the failure of a massive international operation to find the vessel after it went missing in the South Atlantic. The San Juan was about 430km off Argentina’s Patagonian coast when it sent its last signal.

UNITED STATES

Filing questions Whitaker

An unusual filing asks the Supreme Court to move quickly to say whether President Donald Trump’s appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general is valid. The filing by Washington lawyer Tom Goldstein came on Friday in a case that on its surface has nothing to do with Whitaker: a bid for a hearing from a convicted felon seeking to restore his gun possession rights. Goldstein is asking the court to remove Whitaker’s name as a party in the case and substitute that of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The request contends the Whitaker appointment violates a federal statute and the Constitution. The underlying appeal originally named then-attorney general Jeff Sessions as a party. Goldstein says the court should resolve the Whitaker issue quickly to avert the possibility that thousands of criminal and immigration cases bearing his name could be called into question. Under the schedule proposed by Goldstein, the court could act on the request by early next month.