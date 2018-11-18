Papua New Guinea betel nut high defies control efforts

AP, PORT MORESBY

A ubiquitous sight in Papua New Guinea’s (PNG) capital is men, women and children chewing betel nut combined with slaked lime and mustard bean, turning lips, teeth and tongue a dark red, and producing a mild high.

Along with drinking alcohol in public, chewing betel nut and spitting out the messy remains has been aggressively discouraged in Port Moresby this year. It is part attempt to clean up the coastal city of 300,000 as world leaders briefly descended on it for a Pacific Rim summit this weekend and part the latest episode of an ongoing struggle to control betel nut after previous attempts to completely ban it in the city caused chaos.

Papua New Guinean Prime Minister Peter O’Neill wants the nation, one of the least urbanized countries in the world, to present its best face for the APEC meeting. Faces with red lips and stained teeth are not part of that vision.

At the Koki Buai market, more than two dozen vendors laid out mounds of the green betel palm fruit and small piles of mustard beans as an excited crowd was kept under control by threats and admonishments from heavies, some wielding bits of wood, employed to keep order.

“I’m happy that APEC has come to PNG and I’m happy the leaders are here, everyone from other countries,” vendor Rodney Pupu said. “I want to welcome all of you.”

The market is one of several set up in Port Moresby over the past several years as a compromise that allows the trade in “green gold” to continue.

Chewing betel nut has deep cultural roots in Papua New Guinea’s tribal societies, but in the capital has morphed into addiction and lucrative business.

Medical experts says prolonged use causes oral cancer.

A total ban imposed in Port Moresby in 2013 spiraled into conflict that caused deaths and property damage, and deprived thousands of people of livelihoods, development economist Busa Jeremiah Wenogo wrote in a blog.

Another total ban was threatened earlier this year, but was wound back after tear gas fired by police to disperse vendors drifted into a school, Wenogo said.

There were also allegations police stripped vendors naked as a form of punishment.

The current solution — designated markets — also has its problems because of cramped conditions and confrontations between rival factions, he said.

At Koki Buai, handfuls of the fruit were selling for 2 to 5 kina (US$0.60 to US$1.50) and mustard beans for 1 to 2 kina.

Pupu said he can make 1,000 kina in a week and double that if a rugby union or rugby league match — a national obsession — is happening in the town.

Before the market, which some of the vendors credited the minister for APEC Justin Tkatchenko with setting up, Pupu said selling was a cat-and-mouse game with police.

Asked if he was concerned about the high cost of hosting the summit and controversies such as the import of 40 luxury Maserati cars to transport VIPs, Pupu deferred to the market’s boss, a feisty woman hovering nearby.

Another man, John Simage, interjected.

“I strongly disagree that the government decided to take so much money and buy the Maseratis when we actually have cars in Papua New Guinea that we could use to transport delegates,” he said. “We could have saved that money to bring further development to the country.”

What is been called Papua New Guinea’s global coming-out party has caused both pride and discord and underlined the yawning gulf between a small well-educated minority and poor people, who include the 85 percent of people living in the highlands and other remote areas.