Agencies

UNITED STATES

Africa troops to be reduced

The Pentagon is to trim the number of troops deployed across Africa as it concentrates more on countering threats from “Great Power” competitors Russia and China, officials said on Thursday. About 7,200 US military personnel are based in dozens of African nations, with notable footprints in Somalia, Nigeria and Libya. Pentagon spokeswoman Commander Candice Tresch said that figure would be reduced by about 10 percent over the next few years. The move comes as the Pentagon works on implementing President Donald Trump’s sweeping National Defense Strategy, which highlights a new era of “Great Power competition” with Moscow and Beijing. On Wednesday, a bipartisan congressional panel that reviewed the strategy said that the US’ focus on counterinsurgency operations this century has seen its military advantages slip in other warfighting areas.

MEXICO

Court forbids use of military

The Supreme Court on Thursday invalidated a controversial law signed last year that created a legal framework for the military to work in a policing role in much of the country, ruling that the measure violated the Constitution by trying to normalize the use of the armed forces in public safety. Deep-rooted corruption and ineffectiveness among local and state police forces has led Mexico to rely heavily on the military to combat drug cartels in parts of the country. However, military commanders have long expressed uneasiness about what was essentially an open-ended policing mission. The armed forces have been implicated in a number of human rights abuse cases.

UNITED STATES

EPA official faces charges

The nation’s top environmental official for the southeast was on Thursday arrested on criminal ethics charges in Alabama reported to be related to a scheme to help a coal company avoid paying for a costly toxic waste cleanup. Trey Glenn, 47, was briefly booked into a county jail in Birmingham before being released on a US$30,000 bond. Glenn was appointed in August last year to serve as head of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) regional office in Atlanta, which oversees operations in eight states stretching from the Carolinas to Mississippi. A grand jury earlier this week indicted Glenn and his former business partner, Scott Phillips. Prior to Glenn’s appointment at the EPA, he and Phillips worked for the coal company Drummond Co to build state and local opposition to a federal Superfund cleanup in Birmingham that their client would have had to help fund.

UNITED STATES

Florida orders hand recount

Florida authorities on Thursday ordered a hand recount of the state’s chaotic and closely watched US Senate race after counties filed retabulated vote totals that show the Republican candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump narrowly leading the Democratic incumbent. Results from the Nov. 6 election were too close to call, and a machine recount was conducted in the race between Democratic candidate Bill Nelson and his Republican challenger, Rick Scott, who is Florida’s outgoing governor. Results from that recount, which was beset by technical problems in at least one large county, were due at 3pm on Thursday. They showed Nelson trailing Scott by about 12,600 votes out of more than 8.2 million ballots cast, or 0.15 percentage points. With the difference falling within the 0.25 parameter that triggers a manual recount. The hand recount must be completed by tomorrow.