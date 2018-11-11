Agencies

CHINA

Tibetan self-immolates

A Tibetan man earlier this week set himself on fire and died in a protest calling for the return of the region’s exiled leader the Dalai Lama, a rights monitoring group reported. The Washington-based International Campaign for Tibet said 23-year-old Dorbe self-immolated on Sunday last week in Ngaba County, a traditionally Tibetan region of Sichuan Province. The group reported that Dorbe wished long life to the Dalai Lama before setting himself on fire, becoming the 154th Tibetan to self-immolate since the protests began in 2009. Such acts have grown increasingly rare in the past few years amid a smothering security crackdown by the authorities. Many Tibetans use just one name.

THAILAND

MPs propose medical pot

The legislature has officially proposed allowing the licensed medical use of marijuana, making the country a potential trailblazer in Asia in legalizing what used to be regarded strictly as a dangerous drug. The legislature on Friday submitted proposed amendments to the Ministry of Health that would put marijuana and the plant kratom, popular locally as a stimulant and painkiller, into a legal category that would allow their licensed possession and distribution under regulated conditions. Public hearings showed overwhelming support for the measures.

SPAIN

Nicaragua sanctions urged

Minister of Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell has called for international sanctions on the Nicaraguan government. Borrell told an Iberian-Latin American forum in Madrid on Friday that diplomatic pressure must be exerted on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s Sandinista government amid a deadly political crisis. More than 300 people have been killed in Nicaragua since protests erupted in April calling for Ortega’s resignation. Spanish private news agency Europa Press quoted Borrell as saying that “regrettably,” international sanctions are “not currently on the radar screen” because Nicaragua’s problems are overshadowed by those of Venezuela.

UNITED STATES

Driver jailed for 55 years

A driver was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Friday for causing a church bus crash in South Texas that killed 13 people. Jack Dillon Young, 21, of Leakey, Texas, was sentenced after a three-day hearing. He had faced up to 270 years in prison for the collision in March last year. Young was driving his pickup after smoking marijuana and taking the prescription drug clonazepam, a sedative used to treat panic disorders and seizures, when he collided with the church bus near Uvalde, about 120km west of San Antonio, according to testimony. He pleaded no contest in May to 13 counts of intoxication manslaughter.

GERMANY

Merkel ally proposes ban

A close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel has proposed a lifelong entry ban to Europe for asylum seekers convicted of serious crimes. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told daily FrankfurterAllgemeine in an interview on Friday that such a sanction should be considered for migrants who are deported after serving their sentences. Kramp-Karrenbauer, the general secretary of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, is one of three high-profile candidates vying to succeed her as party leader next month. A former state governor, Kramp-Karrenbauer suggested the entry ban should cover Europe’s 26-nation Schengen zone, where passport-free travel is possible.