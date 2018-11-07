Agencies

BELGIUM

King told to provide DNA

An appeals court has ruled that former king Albert must provide DNA in a court case brought by a woman who claims to be the love child of the royal. The decision on Monday came as a surprise since a lower court ruled Delphine Boel could not rely on such forensic evidence to establish paternity. Monday’s ruling gives Albert three months to provide a DNA sample that would be used to determine if he was Boel’s father. Boel’s claim has been on and off the front pages of local newspapers for years. Albert has never publicly denied being her father.

UNITED KINGDOM

Elba sexiest man: ‘People’

People magazine has named Idris Elba as this year’s “Sexiest Man Alive,” and the actor said the honor has given him a boost of self-confidence. The star of The Wire and Luther was surprised after being crowned this year’s winner, the magazine said. “I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’” he told the magazine. “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ Elba is to be featured in a special double issue that will hit newsstands on Friday.

UNITED STATES

No to strip club expenses

Under Armour has barred employees from expensing strip-club visits on their corporate cards, part of an attempt by the athletic brand to adjust to the #MeToo era. The policy change was announced in an e-mail to employees in February, according to the Wall Street Journal, which said that women who worked at the company found the practice demeaning. In a statement to Bloomberg News, Under Armour said it had addressed “these serious allegations of the past,” without getting specific. “We are committed to providing a respectful and inclusive workplace,” the Baltimore-based company said.

UNITED STATES

No regrets: army widow

The wife of a Utah mayor and National Guard member who was killed in Afghanistan by one of his Afghan trainees says there is “heartache, but no regret.” Brent Taylor, 39, took a yearlong leave of absence as mayor of North Ogden north of Salt Lake City for his deployment to Afghanistan, where he was training commandos. He was killed in Saturday’s attack from small arms fire, military officials said. Taylor was expected to return to his mayoral job in January and come home to his wife, Jennie, and their seven children. “When I asked Jennie what she would like me to say when we came out, she said that there is heartache but no regret,” Kristy Pack, Jennie Taylor’s sister, said on Sunday night outside the family’s home.

UNITED STATES

Newlyweds killed in crash

A newlywed couple died when the helicopter they were flying in hours after their wedding crashed into a hill in the rugged terrain of southwest Texas. William Troy Byler and Bailee Raye Ackerman Byler, both 24, were killed in the crash shortly after midnight on Sunday about 16km northwest of Uvalde and about 129km west of San Antonio, said Steven Kennedy, justice of the peace for Uvalde County Precinct 1. The couple were married on Saturday night at a large Byler family ranch near Uvalde and left aboard a Byler family helicopter after the reception, Kennedy said. “It’s very rocky, rough terrain and this particular hill has a 400 or 500-foot [122m or 152m] rise.”

AUSTRALIA

Third shark kills in harbor

A man died after he was attacked on Monday by a shark in waters off the northeast coast, police said, the third attack in the region in the past two months. The 33-year-old man was paddle boarding and then swimming off a chartered yacht in the Whitsunday Islands’ Cid Harbour when he was bitten by a shark at about 5:30pm, a police spokesman said. The attack follows two others in the same area in September, when a 12-year-old girl and a 46-year-old man suffered severe injuries from shark attacks while swimming on two consecutive days.