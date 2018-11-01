Agencies

TURKEY

Talks on murder probe held

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor held talks overnight with intelligence officials in Istanbul on the investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Arabian consulate, Demiroren news agency said yesterday. Saud al-Mojeb left his hotel shortly after midnight and went to the regional offices of the National Intelligence Agency, it said. Mojeb last week contradicted previous statements by Riyadh, saying Khashoggi’s killing was premeditated.

AUSTRIA

Vienna pulls out of UN pact

The nation is to follow the US and Hungary in backing out of a UN pact on migration over concerns that it will blur the line between legal and illegal migration, the government said yesterday. The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration was approved in July by all 193 UN member nations except the US, which backed out last year. The government would not send an envoy to next month’s signing ceremony in Morocco and will abstain from a UN vote on the pact next year, ORF and news agency APA said, citing Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Hungary has said it would not sign the final document and Poland is considering doing the same.

PHILIPPINES

Hunt on for landslide victims

Rescuers yesterday used hand tools in a desperate search for about 23 people buried after a landslide unleashed by Typhoon Yutu engulfed a building, as the death toll from the storm that hit Luzon on Tuesday rose to 11. Six people have been rescued so far and two bodies pulled out from the building that collapsed in northern Mountain province. About 360 police, soldiers, firefighters and others were taking part in the rescue.

DENMARK

Envoy to Iran recalled

The government on Tuesday recalled its ambassador to Iran after accusing Tehran of plotting a foiled “attack” against three Iranians living in the country. “Denmark can in no way accept that people with ties to Iran’s intelligence service plot attacks against people in Denmark,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Anders Samuelsen told reporters. “It is the Iranian government, it is the Iranian state that is behind” the plot. He said he was consulting with “partners and allies” about possible sanctions. Iran has denied the allegations.

UNITED STATES

FBI to probe Mueller claims

Special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s office has referred to the FBI allegations that women were “offered money to make false claims” about him, Mueller’s spokesman Peter Carr said. He said that once the office learned of the allegations, it immediately referred the matter to the FBI for investigation. The attempt to spread what Mueller’s office says are false claims about him appears to be an effort to discredit the former FBI director as his team enters a critical stage of its investigation into whether then-presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia and whether Trump attempted to obstruct justice.

NEW ZEALAND

Woman survives avalanche

Well-known adventurer Jo Morgan dug herself out of an avalanche on Mount Hicks yesterday morning, while two guides with her died. The three were roped together as they tried to reach the summit. “I’m absolutely broken,” Morgan told Television New Zealand. “They were buried and I was buried, but had my face out so I could breathe.” Police said the bodies have been recovered.