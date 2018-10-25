Agencies

UNITED STATES

‘Groper’ blames Trump

A man arrested for allegedly groping a woman’s breasts on a plane told police that President Donald Trump says it is all right to touch women’s private parts. Trump once bragged that he could touch women’s genitals and get away with it because he is famous. On a Southwest Airlines flight on Sunday from Houston, Texas, to Albuquerque, New Mexico, the unnamed woman was dozing when she was awakened by a hand reaching from the seat behind her and touching her right breast, according to a complaint filed in the District Court in New Mexico. The suspect, Bruce Alexander, 49, was handcuffed and put in a police car after the plane landed.

UNITED STATES

Xbox prompts confession

A man serving a life sentence in the death of his estranged wife led authorities to where he buried her body in Michigan eight years ago in exchange for an Xbox, authorities said. Doug Stewart, 29, will also be allowed to participate in some prison programs, the Sturgis Journal reported. On Monday, he took detectives to a wooded area in Kalamazoo County where he had buried Venus Stewart, 32. He had left two stumps at the site as a landmark. “I knew I couldn’t forget where she was,” he told WWMT-TV.

MEXICO

Hurricane Willa weakens

Hurricane Willa’s fierce winds began to ease as the powerful storm barreled inland early yesterday, leaving power outages and toppled trees on the coast, but no deaths, an official said. “Rapid weakening should begin soon,” the National Hurricane Center said late on Tuesday, as the eye of the storm moved toward the capital of Durango State. “It was really strong,” said Cecilia Crespo, a police spokeswoman in Escuinapa, a seaside town near to where the storm plowed inland. “It knocked down trees, lamps, poles, walls,” she added.

UNITED STATES

Amazon touts tool for ICE

Amazon.com in June pitched its facial recognition technology — which can identify people from surveillance footage using image databases — as a tool for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), showing that the firm continued to push the software to law enforcement agencies as criticism swirled from company staff and civil liberties groups. News that the technology is being considered by federal immigration officials was reported earlier on Tuesday by The Daily Beast. ICE has no current contract with Amazon, agency spokesman Matthew Bourke wrote in an e-mail. “ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations has used facial recognition in the past... and the component will continue to explore cutting-edge technology to compliment criminal investigations going forward,” Bourke said.

UNITED STATES

O’Connor reveals dementia

Retired US Supreme Court justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the high court, on Tuesday announced that she is battling dementia — and probably Alzheimer’s disease. O’Connor, 88, said that as her condition has progressed, it means she is “no longer able to participate in public life” which — since her retirement 12 years ago — has focused on civics education. “While the final chapter of my life with dementia may be trying, nothing has diminished my gratitude and deep appreciation for the countless blessings in my life,” she said. O’Connor was nominated to the court by then-president Ronald Reagan and she took her seat in September 1981.

AUSTRALIA