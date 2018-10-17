Agencies

UNITED STATES

One Daniels suit dismissed

A federal judge in Los Angeles on Monday dismissed Stormy Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump, saying Trump made a “hyperbolic statement” against a political adversary when he tweeted about a composite sketch the actress’ lawyer released. Daniels in April sued Trump after he said a composite sketch of a man she said threatened her in 2011 to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump was a “con job.” Judge S. James Otero said Trump’s statement was protected speech under the First Amendment. Daniels’ attorney vowed to appeal the decision and said he was confident it would be reversed.

NETHERLANDS

‘Night Watch’ to be restored

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam is going to restore its most famous painting, Rembrandt van Rijn’s Night Watch, starting in July next year in a project that is to be open to the public and viewable online. Rijksmusem general director Taco Dibbits yesterday said the huge masterpiece is to be encased in a specially built glass chamber as it first undergoes a thorough varnish-to-canvas examination using a precise microscope. The work, which last underwent a restoration 40 years ago, is starting to show blanching in parts of the canvas, he said.

UNITED STATES

Voting records on sale

An estimated 35 million voter records from 19 states have been offered for sale on a darkweb online forum, security researchers said on Monday. The offering does not mean voter databases have been breached, they said, adding that the records could have been stolen from resellers who buy voter data from states for use by campaigns and get-out-the-vote efforts. Policies vary by state on who can buy such records, which typically include telephone numbers and addresses, and sometimes voting histories. Experts said the main risk is of identity theft.

UNITED STATES

Photos trigger resignation

An Idaho state wildlife official on Monday was forced to resign after photographs of him posing with a family of baboons and other wild creatures he killed last month during a hunting trip in Africa went viral online. In a resignation letter to Idaho Governor Clement Leroy Otter, Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Blake Fischer cited poor judgement in posting the images. Otter said he asked for and received Fischer’s resignation on Monday. Among the photographs is one of Fischer smiling while propping up the heads of bloodied baboon carcasses, including that of a baby in its mother’s embrace.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Bentleys bought for APEC

The government has reportedly bought three Bentley limousines to use at the APEC summit next month, in a move set to rev up further outrage after the purchase of 40 Maseratis for the event. The Bentley Flying Spur cars cost more than A$320,000 (US$227,993) each, the Australian newpaper reported. The cars were en route by sea, it said, publishing an invoice purportedly detailing the purchase from a Malaysian company, South Pacific Ventures. “We are disgusted,” Legislator Bryan Kramer said on social media on Monday after meeting with other lawmakers to discuss the issue. A strike was originally scheduled for this week, but Kramer said it had been deferred to Thursday next week to avoid clashing with school exams.