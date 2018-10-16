MI5 had policy of barring black people, fearing security risks, documents show

The Guardian

Senior UK Security Service (MI5) officials believed that black people could not be trusted in high-level spying roles, as they could pose a security risk, documents uncovered by an academic showed.

Declassified files show that black people were actively being discriminated against in Whitehall in the 1960s because of their race.

The details emerged after University of Salford international history professor Dan Lomas scoured through papers from the UK Standing Interdepartmental Committee on Security.

Lomas looked at documents from a period when the Labour Party government considered introducing racial equality legislation in 1967.

The papers reveal deepening concern in Whitehall at proposals making it illegal to refuse employment to a person on the grounds of skin color, which would become enshrined in the 1968 Race Relations Act.

Although it was widely known that MI5 had a deep distrust of Jewish people, there was a “surprising omission” of any reference to security concerns about black people in the agency’s official history, Lomas said

“Since the 1940s, there were bans on communists and fascists working in government. In the 1950s, this was extended to what was described as ‘character defects,’ such as homosexuality, mental illness and alcoholism — on the grounds that this would make people vulnerable to blackmail — but these papers reveal the officials also saw race as a security issue,” he said.

“The discussions around new legislation on racial discrimination being introduced in the 1960s seem to have presented a threat to the established, but unspoken, rule that black people risked national security,” he added.

By the 1960s, government departments had started to recruit black people into junior clerical or manual posts, but they were not trusted with secret documents, the files show.

Race Equality Foundation chief executive Jabeer Butt said that he was not surprised.

“Various investigations into the civil service, as well as a recent report, have all pointed towards the lack of diversity,” he said.

Earlier this year, the UK spy agencies were criticized for their lack of black executives.

A report by the UK Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament said that there is a shortage of black and Asian staff in senior posts.

Neither the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), which deals with overseas intelligence-gathering, nor MI5 had any people from a black, Asian or minority ethnic background in top posts from 2016 to last year.

UK surveillance agency Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) was the only agency listed as having any staff at a senior level from a BAME (“black, Asian and minority ethnic”) background.

“To discover that this has been a long-running issue is not surprising considering what the recent report said,” Butt said. “It shows yet again that things are not changing and haven’t for a very long time.”

“They [the papers] show that identity has always been a big part of who has been appointed, yet history shows those who have gone on to betray the country have nearly always been white British men,” he added.

Minutes from a meeting in the UK Cabinet Office, attended by the secretary of state for defense, the director of GCHQ and a senior civil servant from the Treasury, show MI5’s concerns about members of the Windrush generation and others living in the UK under the 1948 British Nationality Act.