Bavaria vote tough test for Merkel allies

AP, BERLIN

Bavarians were yesterday voting in a state election that was expected to deal the prosperous region’s long-dominant conservative party a stinging setback, with unpredictable consequences for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s federal government.

About 9.5 million people were eligible to vote for the state legislature in Munich, where the Christian Social Union (CSU) — an important, but often awkward Merkel ally — has held an absolute majority for all but five of the past 56 years.

Polls suggested it would lose that majority by a wide margin.

The CSU, which has taken a hard line against migration and has a socially conservative tradition, appeared to be losing support on both the left and the right, with the Greens picking up liberal-minded voters and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party set to win seats.

While the CSU was unlikely to lose power altogether after a 61-year reign, just needing coalition partners to govern would be a humiliating setback.

In Berlin, the CSU is one of three parties in Merkel’s federal coalition government along with its sister, Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), and the center-left Social Democrats.

That alliance has been notable largely for internal squabbling since it took office in March — with CSU leader and German Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer often playing a starring role.

The parties are sagging in national polls and the Social Democrats also appeared set to lose significant ground yesterday.

In Bavaria, a long-running CSU power struggle saw the 69-year-old Seehofer give up his job as state governor this year to younger rival Markus Soeder.

Soeder wanted voters to give the CSU credit for Bavaria’s enviable prosperity, with an unemployment rate of just 2.8 percent, and keep it strong to ensure stability.

He has blamed goings-on in Berlin for poor poll ratings.

“Where Germany is good, Bavaria is better,” he told a rally on Friday. “It is no coincidence when the results on the economy, security and finances are so clear. A country needs a backbone — in Germany, the backbone is Bavaria, but in Bavaria the backbone is the Christian Social Union.”

Regional Greens coleader Katharina Schulze have said people are fed up with the politics of “hate and agitation” and “want a policy that gives courage instead of fear.”

The AfD, which entered Germany’s national parliament only last year, was appealing to voters who want an uncompromising anti-migration, law-and-order stance.

Seehofer has sparred with Merkel about migration on and off since 2015, when he assailed her decision to leave Germany’s borders open as refugees and migrants crossed the Balkans.

They argued in June over whether to turn back small numbers of asylum seekers at the German-Austrian border, briefly threatening to bring down the national government.

Seehofer also starred in a coalition crisis last month over Germany’s domestic intelligence chief, who was accused of downplaying far-right violence against migrants.

There was widespread speculation that a poor performance yesterday could cost Seehofer his job, although he has insisted he would stay.

Meanwhile, Soeder has pivoted from tough talk on migration to trying to project an inclusive image as Bavaria’s leader.

Polls put support for the CSU as low as 33 percent, down from 47.7 percent in 2013.