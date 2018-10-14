Agencies

INDONESIA

Flood sweeps through school

Police said that torrential rains had triggered floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, killing at least 11 children at a devastated school. Police chief Irsan Sinuhaji said that a river late on Friday overflowed in North Sumatra’s Mandailing Natal district and swept away 20 children at an Islamic school. Rescuers retrieved the bodies of 11 children from water and mud, and were still searching for the other children, he said. Rains cause frequent landslides and flash floods in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near flood plains.

NIGERIA

Oil pipeline fire kills 16

Sixteen people were killed on Friday after a fire broke out on an oil pipeline in the southeast, a Nigerian National Petroleum Corp spokesman said. The state oil company said that the fire occurred along the Osisioma axis, near the Aba depot, and emergency services were deployed to the scene. It added that production would be affected, as the firm had to stop pumping oil on the line, although “not adversely,” as it also transports crude oil by road. “The incident might have been caused by suspected oil thieves who had hacked into the line to intercept the flow of petrol from Port Harcourt to Aba,” the company said in an earlier statement.

LEBANON

Navy, UN rescue boat people

The navy and a UN force have rescued 32 Syrian refugees whose boat broke down as they attempted to reach Cyprus, the navy said on Friday. The UN Interim Force in Lebanon said that it found the craft on Thursday morning after receiving reports of a missing boat. The “small white boat,” carrying 19 men, six women and seven children, was stranded at sea northwest of Beirut, it said. “The boat was out of fuel and the passengers had been without food and water for four days,” it said in a statement. It said navy vessels arrived and transported the passengers to Beirut on Thursday night.

PAKISTAN

Rights campaigner released

Authorities on Friday released a Pashtun rights activist after holding her for several hours upon her arrival in the country. Gulalai Ismail was detained as soon as she arrived at Islamabad International Airport from London. Amnesty International called for her immediate release, saying that she was being “detained solely for her peaceful human rights work.” Ismail is a critic of the Pakistani military’s operations in the country’s tribal regions, during which many innocent civilians have been killed. She has been a supporter of the Pashtun Protection Movement, a group that denounces perceived high-handedness by security forces and their operations in the country’s northwestern regions. It calls for judicial probes into those killed by the military in its war on terror.

AUSTRALIA

Gay students to be protected

Private or religious schools are to be barred from expelling students on the basis of their sexuality, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday. "I will be taking action to ensure amendments are introduced as soon as practicable to make it clear that no student of a non-state school should be expelled on the basis of their sexuality," Morrison said in a statement. The statement, which urged parliament to tackle the issue over the next two weeks, follows an offer of support by the largest opposition party, the Labor Party, to repeal legal exemptions that allow religious schools to discriminate.