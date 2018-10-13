Hurricane leaves Florida devastated

AP, PANAMA CITY, Florida

The devastation inflicted by Hurricane Michael on Thursday came into focus with rows upon rows of homes found smashed to pieces and rescue crews struggling to enter stricken areas in hopes of accounting for hundreds of people who might have stayed behind.

At least three deaths were blamed on Michael, the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental US in more than 50 years, and it was not over yet: Although reduced to a tropical storm, it brought flash flooding to North Carolina and Virginia, soaking areas still recovering from Hurricane Florence.

Under a clear blue sky, families living along the Florida Panhandle emerged from shelters and hotels to a perilous landscape of shattered homes and shopping centers, wailing sirens and hovering helicopters.

Florida Governor Rick Scott said that the Panhandle awoke to “unimaginable destruction.”

“So many lives have been changed forever. So many families have lost everything,” he said.

The full extent of Michael’s fury was only slowly becoming clear, with some of the hardest-hit areas difficult to reach, as roads were blocked by debris or water. A 130km stretch of Interstate 10, the main east-west road, was closed.

Video from a drone revealed some of the worst damage in Mexico Beach, where the hurricane on Wednesday crashed ashore as a Category 4 storm with 250kph winds and a storm surge of 2.7m.

Entire blocks of homes near the beach were obliterated, leaving concrete slabs in the sand. Rows and rows of other homes were rendered piles of splintered lumber. Entire roofs were torn away in the town of about 1,000 people, now a scene of utter devastation.

State officials said that 285 people in Mexico Beach had defied a mandatory evacuation order ahead of Michael.

More than 375,000 people up and down the Gulf Coast were ordered or urged to clear out as Michael closed in, but emergency authorities said that many ignored the warnings.

US National Guard troops made their way into the ground-zero town and found 20 survivors on Wednesday night, and more rescue crews arrived Thursday. However, the fate of many residents was unknown.

Mishelle McPherson and her former husband searched for the elderly mother of a friend. The woman lived in a small cinderblock house about 140m from the Gulf and thought she would be safe. The home was found smashed, with no sign of the woman.

“Do you think her body would be here? Do you think it would have floated away?” McPherson asked.

Linda Marquardt, 67, rode out the storm with her husband at their home in Mexico Beach. When the house filled with storm surge water, they fled upstairs.

“All of my furniture was floating,” she said. “A river just started coming down the road. It was awful, and now there’s just nothing left.”

As thousands of National Guard troops, law enforcement officers and medical teams spread out, Scott pleaded with people in the devastated areas to stay away because of hazards, such as fallen trees and power lines.

“I know you just want to go home. You want to check on things and begin the recovery process,” Scott said, but added: “We have to make sure things are safe.”

More than 900,000 homes and businesses in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and North and South Carolina were without power.

The US Coast Guard said that it rescued at least 27 people before and after the hurricane’s landfall, mostly from coastal homes.