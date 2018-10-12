Agencies

UNITED STATES

Beadnose wins fattest bear

In an Alaska clash of tubby titans that has become a social media sensation, a shaggy, brown and possibly pregnant mother known as 409 Beadnose was on Tuesday crowned as Fattest Bear of 2018. Beadnose nosed out a larger Alaska brown bear, a male called 747 — and likened to a jumbo jet — in online votes collected by staff at Katmai National Park and Preserve during a wildly popular event called Fat Bear Week. Male bears are bigger, but Beadnose was deemed to be more rotund. “Her radiant rolls were deemed by the voting public to be this year’s most fabulous flab,” the park said on Facebook. “Our chubby champ has a few more weeks to chow down on lingering salmon carcasses before she heads up the mountains to dig herself a den and savor her victory.”

UNITED STATES

Limo operator charged

The operator of a limousine company that owned the vehicle involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York was charged on Wednesday with criminally negligent homicide, court officials in Cobleskill said. Nauman Hussain, 28, was charged with one felony count related to the deadliest US transportation accident in nearly a decade. All 20 victims were listed on the charging document. Hussain was released on US$150,000 bail. The judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. The arraignment was held several kilometers from the crash site in Schoharie, where a candlelight vigil was being held for the victims.

UNITED STATES

Thief ordered to play piano

A former prominent neurological researcher at Yale and New York universities on Wednesday avoided prison time for stealing research funds, but a judge said he must play piano for indigent elderly people in Connecticut to make amends. District Judge Analisa Torres told Alexander Neumeister he must play piano at least twice weekly for an hour for the next three years at group facilities in Bridgeport, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury. Torres said she saw in pre-sentencing materials that Neumeister is a trained pianist. Neumeister in June admitted stealing US$87,000 from New York University and various grant programs from 2012 to 2014. Prosecutors said he also was required to repay US$76,000 after stealing money while he was at Yale University from 2004 through 2010, though that was not part of the criminal case resulting in his plea.

RUSSIA

Town recruits cat chief

Wanted: Cat chief. Location: Zelenogradsk. Duties: Tending to the town’s approximately 70 stray cats. About 80 applicants applied for the new role with the municipality in the small town in the Kaliningrad region, which has also erected a cat statue and added a feline to its emblem in a bid to rebrand itself as the nation’s foremost cat-loving community. In the end, local resident Svetlana Logunova was appointed guardian of the town’s felines. To help her with the task, she was given a bicycle and uniform, including a bright green jacket, black bow tie and hat, and a monthly budget of 5,700 rubles (US$85) to ensure all the seaside community’s cats are happy and fed. “I alone cannot care for every single one and a helping hand would go a long way,” Logunova said.