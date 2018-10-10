Agencies

JAPAN

White tiger kills zookeeper

A white tiger attacked and killed a zookeeper in its enclosure in southern Japan, officials said yesterday. “A zookeeper was found collapsed in a cage, bleeding,” a local police official said, adding that the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The attack happened late on Monday at the Hirakawa Zoological Park in the southern city of Kagoshima. Akira Furusho, 40, was discovered bleeding from the neck and officials believe that he was mauled by one of the zoo’s four rare white tigers, media reports said. The zoo said that the tiger was sedated with a tranquilizer gun after the attack, as rescue workers and police rushed to the scene.

PHILIPPINES

No cancer found in Duterte

The condition of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s health “is not serious” and it will remain a confidential matter, his spokesman said yesterday. “The president will abide by the constitution, but because it is not serious, he will treat his medical condition as confidential,” Harry Roque told a news briefing. Philippine Acting Minister of the Interior Eduardo Ano yesterday said that Duterte had told a Cabinet meeting on Monday night that test results showed he does not have cancer.

INDIA

Prominent editor arrested

Police in southern India have arrested the chief editor of a prominent investigative magazine on charges of publishing defamatory content against a top state official. Police in Tamil Nadu yesterday arrested R.R. Gopal at the airport in the state’s capital, Chennai, as he was about to board a flight to a neighboring state. Police said that they arrested Gopal after his influential Tamil-language magazine, Nakkeeran, published reports linking the state’s governor to a university sex scandal. Dozens of journalists and politicians protested the arrest, calling it an assault on freedom of expression.

INDIA

Airport police to go grumpy

Armed police at airports have been told to cut down on smiling, with officials blaming the 2001 US terror attacks partly on an excessive focus on friendliness, local media reported yesterday. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in charge of aviation safety, is to move from a “broad smile system” to a “sufficient smile system,” the Indian Express reported. The English language newspaper said the move was aimed at making the CISF “more vigilant than friendly.” “We cannot be over-friendly with the passengers, because one of the reasons cited as to why 9/11 happened... was excessive reliance on passenger friendly features,” CISF director-general Rajesh Ranjan was quoted as saying.

YEMEN

Smiths turn bombs to knives

Missiles fired by Saudi-led coalition jets rain down on militia and civilians alike, killing and maiming thousands. Children, farmers and others collect shrapnel from their farmlands, from dirt alleys in impoverished neighborhoods, and offer it for sale to Ali Ghomari and other artisans. From missiles, they do not make ploughshares. They make knives — jambiyya, the ornamental daggers that Yemeni men wear for prestige and as a show of courage. The entire Ghomari family sits in huts forging glowing metal around open fires in the northern city of Abs. When he has the money, Ghomari sometimes buys the remains of trucks and cars destroyed in wrecks, bombings or airstrikes. “Trucks make the best dagger because the steel is strong and special,” he said.