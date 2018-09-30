France urges coalition of ‘goodwill powers’

AP, CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts

France on Friday proposed a new alliance of “goodwill powers” in an attempt to revive the type of global diplomacy that they said is being jeopardized by the US, Russia and other countries that favor unilateralism over cooperation.

French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian announced the plan at a speech at Harvard University, suggesting that Europe should align itself with countries like India, Australia, Mexico and other “powerful democracies” that share a commitment to multilateralism.

His speech described an erosion of the brand of diplomacy that brought nations together following World War II and led to the creation of the UN, saying that some countries now resort to disinformation and intimidation to pursue their own interests.

Speaking through an interpreter, he told The Associated Press that he believes that the US “methodically and regularly jeopardizes the fundamentals of multilateralism” through its approach to the UN, trade deals and other international agreements.

“Do we have to suffer that situation without doing anything, without taking any kind of initiative? I think our point of view is that we don’t,” he said. “In these uncertain times, it is important that we speak up.”

Although it is still little more than an idea, the coalition would intend to go on with or without the US.

Still, the minister denied any attempt to isolate the US, saying it would be embraced and could play a strong role if it chooses to join.

“We don’t want to create any opposition. Our objective is to revive multilateralism, which has been the way of doing things since the end of World War II,” he said. “It’s not against anybody, but we see it as a real issue.”

The proposal builds on French President Emmanuel Macron’s calls for greater global cooperation, including speech on Tuesday at the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Macron decried nationalism and self-interest in his speech, which followed shortly after US President Donald Trump gave his own address defending his “America first” policy and saying he rejects “the ideology of globalism” in favor of “the doctrine of patriotism.”

Le Drian made few direct references to Trump, but cited behavior by the US and Russia as two major factors in his decision to pursue a new alliance.

He criticized the US for backing out on deals including a 2015 accord meant to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, and he lamented that Russia and other nations have paralyzed the UN Security Council by invoking their veto power to block action.

However, he said there are plenty of other nations that would make good allies for France and its neighbors in Europe as they confront global problems, including cybersecurity, immigration, climate change and international crises in Syria and Libya.

Le Drian listed India, Australia, Japan, Canada and Mexico as possible allies that are committed to global cooperation.

He issued a call “to create with them a collective action to initiate and suggest solutions.”

Still, Le Drian said discussions are just beginning, and it is too soon to know which countries might sign on.