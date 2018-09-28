China outlines plan to control smog as winter approaches

Bloomberg

Northern China’s key industrial hub is to adopt a more flexible program for its anti-pollution output curbs this winter, according to a plan released yesterday by the Chinese Ministry of the Environment.

The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area is to eschew blanket cuts and take a differentiated approach to industries including steel, even as this year’s winter restrictions are likely to be expanded outside the region.

Steel, coking and casting companies, as well as aluminum and alumina producers that meet emissions standards are to be exempted from production curbs, while there is to be no blanket cuts for steel, construction, coking, casting, base metals, chemical processing and other high-polluting industries, the ministry said.

Instead, differentiated curbs are to be imposed based on air quality readings during the winter season. Companies can adjust output to meet emissions standards, it said.

Companies found to have breached environmental standards would have to further limit output, halt completely, or risk being punished or seized, while cities are to be responsible for stopping, revamping or relocating high-polluting companies, it said.

Emissions limits for power stations, as well as the steel, petroleum, chemical engineering and base-metal sectors, are to be enforced from Monday next week, it said.

The ministry said that “greener” modes of transport, such as railways or ships, are to be adopted for commodity materials and products, while it said there was to be no construction of new open-air mines and those found to have breached environmental regulations would be shut by the end of next month.

The measures indicate steel curbs “will be loosened a bit this year,” CRU Group analyst Lin Lin said by telephone from Shanghai, citing the broader impact of China’s supply-side reforms.

“It’s not necessary to be that harsh at this point,” Lin said, adding that markets have largely priced in the measures.