Agencies

UNITED STATES

Liu assault probe concludes

Minneapolis police have finished their initial investigation into a sexual assault allegation against Chinese billionaire Richard Liu (劉強東), the founder of Beijingbased e-commerce site JD.com, and have turned the case over to prosecutors for possible charges, prosecutors said on Thursday. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said that his office would review the evidence and make a charging decision. There is no deadline for that decision. Liu was on Aug. 31 arrested in Minneapolis on suspicion of felony rape. A police report did not provide details of the alleged incident. Liu was released the next day and he returned to China. Liu has an estimated fortune of US$7.5 billion.

UNITED STATES

Yellowstone geyser erupts

A thermal spring near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park has erupted for the fourth time in the past 60 years, a park official said on Thursday. Ear Spring on Yellowstone’s Geyser Hill, Wyoming, went from being dormant on Saturday to spewing steam and water between 6m and 9m high, a height not recorded since 1957, park spokesman Neal Herbert said. It has since continued to erupt at a near-constant height of about 60cm, he said. Ear Spring, named for its resemblance to the shape of a human ear, is one of dozens of geysers, pools and hot springs in Yellowstone’s Upper Geyser Basin. It last erupted in 2004.

UNITED KINGDOM

Man Booker selects finalists

Three UK authors, two Americans and a Canadian are finalists for the Man Booker Prize for fiction. The shortlist announced on Thursday includes two debut novels: UK poet Robin Robertson’s verse novel The Long Take and Everything Under by British writer Daisy Johnson. At 27, Johnson is the youngest-ever Booker finalist. The American finalists are Rachel Kushner’s prison story The Mars Room and Richard Powers’ tree-inspired tale The Overstory. Washington Black, the saga of an escaped slave by Canadian writer Esi Edugyan, and Troubles-set story Milkman by Northern Irish writer Anna Burns round out the list.

UNITED STATES

Star Wars releases to slow

Disney plans to slow down the release schedule for its blockbuster Star Wars franchise, CEO Bob Iger has said, acknowledging that it was a mistake to shuttle a new film into theaters every year. Iger’s comments to the Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Thursday come on the back of the disappointing box office take earlier this year of Solo: A Star Wars Story of US$400 million worldwide. While that result would be stellar for most films, it was mediocre at best for a Star Wars film, leading many industry observers to speculate about franchise fatigue.

FRANCE

Police seize Eiffel Towers

Police have broken up a suspected criminal gang who sold miniature copies of the Eiffel Tower at tourist sites around Paris, often employing illegal immigrants. The six-week operation also seized more than 20 tonnes of the trinkets stored in depots outside the capital. Migrants can often be seen selling the souvenirs near the Eiffel Tower and at other sites popular with tourists. “The operation led to the seizure of 20 tonnes of the trinkets stashed in boxes in Val-de-Marne and Hauts-de-Seine, as well as 15,000 [US$17,662] euros in cash, several money counting machines, coins and three delivery vans,” police said. The street value of the merchandise was estimated at 600,000 euros.