Mattis warns of Russia meddling in Macedonia

Reuters, SKOPJE

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis yesterday arrived in Macedonia with a warning that Russia was attempting to meddle in a referendum, including by spreading disinformation, to change the Balkan state’s name and open the door for it to join NATO.

Macedonia has set Sept. 30 for a referendum on the government’s deal in June with neighboring Greece to change its name to the Republic of North Macedonia, which would largely clear the path for it to join NATO and the EU.

Mattis is the latest in a string of Western leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, to visit Skopje and urge it to embrace the deal.

“We’re just looking at how do they shape their own future ... not shaped by someone else,” Mattis told a small group of reporters en route to Skopje.

“We do not want to see Russia doing there what they have tried to do in so many other countries,” Mattis said, adding that Moscow’s interference concerned him.

In July, Greece expelled two Russian diplomats and barred two other people from entering the country for trying to bribe officials and foment demonstrations to thwart the deal to allow Macedonia to join NATO.

Russia flatly denied the allegations and responded in kind with expulsions of Greeks.

Mattis, who was to be in Skopje for only a few hours, is expected to meet with the nation’s prime minister and defense minister, as well as President Gjorge Ivanov, who opposes the deal.

Washington believes that pro-Russian groups are actively working to undermine the referendum, with Moscow trying to buy off individuals and spreading disinformation.

“No doubt that they have transferred money and they are also conducting broader influence campaigns,” Mattis said.

He said it was unclear how effective Moscow’s efforts had been.

Moscow’s ambassador to Skopje has criticized Macedonia’s ambitions to join NATO, saying it could become “a legitimate target” if relations between NATO and Russia deteriorate further.

NATO invited Macedonia to begin accession talks with the alliance, but said it would have to change its constitution and adopt the new name first.

The EU has also said it would set a date for Macedonian accession talks pending implementation of the name deal.

Greece, a member of NATO and the EU, has refused to accept the Balkan country’s name, saying it implies territorial claims on the Greek province of Macedonia.

Despite US President Donald Trump portraying NATO as an alliance in crisis, recent opinion polls show that more than 50 percent of people are likely to vote, with the majority supporting the membership bids and the name deal.

Several thousand Macedonians gathered in the capital, Skopje, on Sunday to express their support for NATO and EU membership bids and for a change in the country’s name.

Washington is concerned that Russia is spreading disinformation ahead of the referendum with the aim of suppressing voter turnout and creating an impression that the US is not committed to the region.

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s government pushed for an agreement with Greece, which nationalists have opposed, saying it is against the constitution.

“Our approach to disinformation is not to try to counter every single argument... We show by our senior-level visits, our presence, we show by highlighting our cooperative activities,” US Deputy Assistant Secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Laura Cooper said.