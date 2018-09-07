Agencies

UNITED STATES

Heavy rains forecast

Tropical Depression Gordon yesterday was expected to dump more heavy rains that could cause flooding in central states, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Downpours have flooded streets in Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi as the storm headed north and threatened to bring heavy rains to the Mississippi Valley and the Midwest over the next few days, the center said. The storm, which made landfall late on Tuesday, has caused minimal property damage so far, but a two-year-old girl died when a tree fell on a mobile home in Pensacola, Florida, authorities said.

FRANCE

Police clear migrant camp

Police on Tuesday moved in to clear 500 migrants from a camp at Grande-Synthe, just outside the port city of Dunkirk, officials said yesterday. Many people have been drawn to the camp in the hopes of stowing away on trucks or ferries heading to Britain. Authorities said that about 95 percent of those at the camp, which is estimated to house about 800 people, are Iraqi Kurds. Those evacuated on Tuesday were to be offered the chance to apply for asylum or taken to police centers for ID checks.

UNITED STATES

Ex-judge sues comedian

Former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice Roy Moore on Wednesday filed a US$95 million defamation lawsuit against Sacha Baron Cohen, claiming he was duped into appearing on the British comedian’s Showtime series Who Is America?” and falsely portrayed as a sex offender. He also sued Showtime and its parent CBS Corp for defamation, and accused all three defendants of fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit arose from a July 29 broadcast where Baron Cohen, disguised as Israeli anti-terrorism expert Erran Morad, interviewed Moore and demonstrated a supposed “pedophile detector” that beeped when waved near him, prompting Moore to walk out. Moore said he had been lured to Washington on the pretense he would receive an award for his support of Israel and would not have met Baron Cohen had he known what was planned.

HAITI

New Cabinet announced

A new government was unveiled on Wednesday night, two months after the prime minister resigned over deadly riots triggered by planned fuel price hikes. The new prime minister appointed by President Jovenel Moise is Jean-Henry Ceant, a notary and two-time presidential candidate. Ceant, 61, was named to the post on Aug. 5, but in a sign of discord between the legislative and presidential branches it took a month to reach agreement on his 18-member Cabinet, including six holdovers from the previous Cabinet.

UNITED STATES

Goop fined over egg ads

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle company goop.com has agreed to pay US$145,000 in civil penalties over products including egg-shaped stones that are meant to be inserted into the vagina to improve health. Prosecutors in eight California counties announced the settlement on Tuesday after a task-force investigation found some of the health claims were unfounded. The settlement involves advertisements saying the company’s Jade Egg and Rose Quartz Egg could balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles and improve bladder control. The company must also provide refunds to customers who ask. The company said the settlement acknowledges no liability on its part and addresses only advertising, not the products themselves.