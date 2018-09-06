FEATURE: S Korean spy shares how he met with Kim Jong-il

AFP, SEOUL

Before meeting then-North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, South Korean spy “Black Venus” was told to stay up late, shower and dress neatly. He also hid a micro recorder in his penis.

Few spies have ever got as close to the leader of an enemy state — let alone one as reclusive as the isolated North — as Black Venus, whose real name is Park Chae-seo.

In the 1990s he posed as a disgruntled former South Korean military officer turned businessman looking to film commercials for South Korean companies in scenic locations in the North.

Along the way to meeting Kim, he claims to have sold antique ceramics for millions for members of the North’s ruling family, and seen Northern military officials counting huge bribes paid by South Koreans in political plots.

Now his story has been turned into a book and a film that shine new light on the murky connections — some financial, some political — that run across the demilitarized zone dividing the peninsula.

With North and South engaged in a rapid diplomatic rapprochement, The Spy Gone North has been an instant bestseller and box-office hit, attracting 5 million viewers in just its first three weeks on release — about 10 percent of the South’s entire population.

“It was extremely stressful living as a spy,” Park, 64, told AFP in a rare foreign media interview. “I might be exposed by the slightest mistake, like a stupid slip of the tongue.”

However, unlike North Korean agents sent south, he was not issued with suicide pills to ensure a quick end if captured.

Instead, he said: “We were trained to kill ourselves with our own fingers” using “some critical points in the body.”

Park started in military intelligence in 1990, tasked with gathering information on the North’s nuclear program.

He befriended a Chinese nuclear physicist of Korean ancestry who — in exchange for US$1 million — later revealed that the North had made two low-level nuclear weapons.

When he joined the South’s spy agency in 1995, then known as the Agency for National Security Planning (ANSP), he was assigned the codename Black Venus.

Based in Beijing, he worked for a South Korean company importing Chinese agricultural products, disguising them as tariff-exempt North Korean goods, and built up a network of North Korean contacts and other informants.

He also bribed his way toward higher North Korean authorities, once providing the acting head of Pyongyang’s spy agency with top-quality counterfeit Rolex watches when he visited Beijing.

His big break came, he said, when he allegedly helped arrange the release of a nephew of Jang Song-thaek — the influential uncle of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un who was executed as a traitor in 2013 — from a Chinese prison by helping pay off US$160,000 of debts the nephew owed to Chinese traders.

A grateful Jang family invited Park to Pyongyang and he seized the chance to sign a US$4 million deal between his advertising company and a North Korean tourism agency to film TV commercials at locations including Korea’s spiritual home, Mount Paektu, and Mount Kumgang, where the two sides hold reunions of divided families.

At the time, North Korea was in desperate need of funds, with its socialist economy falling apart following the collapse of the Soviet Union, its main funder, and millions of its people starving.

Park said he helped members of the Kim family sell antique pale green glazed celadon ceramics unearthed in the North to rich South Koreans, and visited a cache of hundreds more hidden near Mount Myohyang, accompanied by a South Korean expert who valued them at more than US$1 billion.