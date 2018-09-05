Haqqani network founder has died: Afghan Taliban

AFP, KABUL

The founder of the Haqqani network, one of Afghanistan’s most effective and brutal militant groups, has died after a long illness, their affiliates the Afghan Taliban announced yesterday.

Jalaluddin Haqqani, a one-time CIA asset whose group became a top US target, spent decades working with groups such as al-Qaeda and the Taliban to entrench jihad in the conflict-racked region.

Despite his fearsome reputation, his death is not expected to have an impact on the extremist group’s operations.

Jalaluddin Haqqani, thought to be in his 70s or 80s, had been bedridden for years and had already passed the leadership to his son, Sirajuddin, who is also the Taliban’s deputy leader.

Jalaluddin Haqqani “was from among the great distinguished jihadi personalities of this era,” the Taliban said in a statement posted on Twitter.

He “was ill and bedridden for the past several years,” the group added.

It did not specify where or when he died.

Unverified reports have placed him in Pakistan in recent years.

During the 1980s, Jalaluddin Haqqani was an Afghan mujahidin commander fighting the Soviet Union’s occupation of Afghanistan with the help of the US and Pakistan.

He gained fame for his organization and bravery, garnering attention from the CIA and a personal visit from then-US representative Charlie Wilson, who helped secure arms for the mujahidin.

A fluent Arabic speaker, Jalaluddin Haqqani also fostered close ties with Arab jihadists, including Osama bin Laden, who flocked to the region during the war.

Later, Jalaluddin Haqqani became a minister in the Taliban regime which took power in Afghanistan in 1996.

There had been rumors of his death before, in 2008 and 2015, though this was the first time the Taliban have issued a statement on it.

The Haqqani network has been blamed for spectacular attacks targeting civilians, Afghan and US-led NATO forces across Afghanistan since the Taliban were toppled from power in 2001.

However, Afghan and foreign analysts and diplomats played down the significance of Jalaluddin Haqqani’s death for the group’s operations.

Analyst Michael Kugelman of the Wilson Center in Washington tweeted: “Given how long he’d been ill, his death won’t have a big impact on the war.”

“His death is not going to affect the network or Taliban operations because he was not an active member,” Afghan political analyst Atta Noori said. “He was too old, sick and in bed for years.”

The Haqqanis, suspected of links to Pakistan’s shadowy military establishment, were described by then-US admiral Mike Mullen in 2011 as a “veritable arm” of Pakistani intelligence.

Washington has long pressured Islamabad to crack down on militant groups, particularly the Haqqanis.

On Saturday, the Pentagon announced it was canceling US$300 million in aid to Pakistan because of its lack of “decisive” action.

Sirajuddin Haqqani is running the network “with major ISI involvement,” a foreign diplomat in Kabul said, referring to Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence. “I doubt anything will change.”

Designated a terrorist group by the US, the Haqqani network is known for its heavy use of suicide bombers, indiscriminately killing Afghan civilians and security forces.

It was blamed for the devastating truck bomb in the heart of Kabul in May last year that killed about 150 people — although Sirajuddin Haqqani later denied the network’s involvement in a rare audio message.