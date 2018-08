Study shows that bees get hooked on harmful pesticides

AFP, PARIS

Bumblebees acquire a taste for food laced with a pesticide known to harm them, according to a study suggesting that the chemicals pose an even greater threat to pollinators than previously thought.

In experiments, researchers showed that bees initially put off by sugar water containing neonicotinoids — the most widely used class of insecticide worldwide — soon started seeking them out to the exclusion of untainted food.

The findings were published yesterday in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Earlier research has shown that neonicotinoids disrupt bees’ ability to reproduce and lower their resistance to disease.

“At first, it appeared that the bees did avoid the food containing the pesticide,” said lead author Andres Arce, a researcher at Imperial College London. “However, as individual bees increasingly experience the treated food, they develop a preference for it.”

Even when the position of their feeders was switched, the pollinators made a beeline for the one laced with insecticide.

Neonicotinoids target nerve receptors in insects much in the way nicotine — the addictive ingredient in tobacco — does in humans and other mammals.

“Our findings ... tick certain symptoms of addictive behavior, which is intriguing, given the addictive properties of nicotine on humans,” said lead researcher Richard Gill, also from Imperial.

Unlike contact pesticides, which remain on the plant surface, neonicotinoids are absorbed by seeds and transported to leaves, flowers, roots and stems as the plant grows.

Fears have been growing over the declining health of bees globally and the possible role of neonicotinoids.

Pesticides have been blamed as a cause of colony collapse disorder, along with mites, viruses and fungi, or some combination.

The UN last year said that 40 percent of invertebrate pollinators — particularly bees and butterflies — risk global extinction.