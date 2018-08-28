Russians on trial for sharing memes

AFP, MOSCOW

In 2015, Eduard Nikitin shared a joke on social media about Russia’s bleak future. Three years later he is facing trial on extremism charges over this and one other meme.

The case against the 42-year-old is part of a wider trend that has seen Russian authorities bring charges against people for seemingly innocuous, humorous posts in increasing numbers.

Lawyers say the Kremlin is trying to force people to think twice before sharing opinions online — one of the last remaining spaces where the opposition is relatively free to organize.

“It turns out that for a harmless joke, anybody who doesn’t agree with our country’s leadership can be prosecuted,” Nikitin’s lawyer Maxim Kamakin told reporters after a preliminary hearing in St Petersburg on Monday last week. “It seems that in our country only optimists have the right to exist.”

In one of the incriminating posts from Nikitin, who is disabled and unemployed, a father crudely tells his son that nothing will be getting better in Russia any time soon.

The other features a drawing of a “vatnik” — a padded coat popular during the Soviet period that is also slang for uneducated Russians who uncritically follow those in authority.

The “absurd” case has seen Nikitin’s bank account blocked, his computer briefly confiscated and left him unable to participate in any opposition campaigns, his lawyer said.

The charges he faces — inciting hatred or degradation of human dignity — carry a maximum six-year jail term, although most convictions lead to a shorter sentence, a fine or community service.

Such cases are not new, but several high-profile investigations, along with an intervention from the operator of Russia’s largest social networks, has dragged the issue back into the spotlight over the past month.

In the Siberian Altai region, legal proceedings were opened more than a year ago against Daniil Markin, a 19-year-old film student who shared memes including a picture of Jon Snow, a character from the Game of Thrones TV series.

Under the image was written “Jon Snow is risen — truly he is risen!” a play on the Orthodox Easter greeting, which has led to the teenager’s ongoing prosecution on the grounds of religious hatred.

Maria Motuznaya, a 23-year-old who like Markin comes from the Altai city of Barnaul, faces separate extremism charges for images saved on the VKontakte network — Russia’s Facebook equivalent, which rights groups say cooperates with security services.

One of them, featuring apparently African children holding out empty bowls, carries the caption: “Black humor is like food — not everybody gets it.”

Markin and Motuznaya have both said they were pressured by police into signing confessions.

“Too often the actions of law enforcement agencies clearly do not correspond to the potential threat and their reaction to posts or memes are groundlessly harsh,” Mail.ru, which owns VKontakte, said earlier in the month.

The company, itself owned by billionaire Alisher Usmanov, called for a change in the law and an “amnesty” for “those who were unjustly convicted and serving time on such charges.”

The Russian Ministry of Communications has also supported a relaxation of the law.

According to independent rights group Agora, in 2017, 43 people were given prison terms for Internet posts in Russia, up from 32 the previous year.