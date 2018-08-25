China focusing retaliation: minister

Reuters, BEIJING

China is to keep hitting back at Washington as more US trade tariffs are imposed, but its counterstrikes would remain as targeted as possible to avoid harming businesses in China — whether Chinese or foreign, Chinese Minister of Finance Liu Kun (劉昆) said on Thursday.

The impact of the China-US “trade frictions” on the Chinese economy has been small so far, but he is concerned about job losses and lost livelihoods, Liu said in an interview, his first with the media since taking the position in March.

Beijing would increase its spending to support workers and the unemployed who are hurt by the trade conflict, he said, adding that bond issuance by local governments to support infrastructure investment this year would likely pick up and exceed 1 trillion yuan (US$145.35 billion) by the end of the current quarter.

“China doesn’t wish to engage in a trade war, but we will resolutely respond to the unreasonable measures taken by the United States,” Liu said. “If the United States persists with these measures, we will correspondingly take action to protect our interests.”

So far, China has imposed or proposed tariffs on US$110 billion of US goods, representing most of its imports of US products. Crude oil and large aircraft are key US goods that are still not targeted.

Trade talks between mid-level US and Chinese officials ended on Thursday without any sign of major progress.

Asked if China would consider increasing tariffs on US goods that are already facing higher taxes, Liu said that China would respond with precision.

“We’re responding in a precise way. Of course, the value of US imports of Chinese goods isn’t the same as the value of Chinese imports of US goods. We’ll take tariff measures in accordance to this situation,” he said without elaborating.

However, China is conscious of the potential for bystanders to be caught in the line of fire, he added.

“When we take measures, we try our hardest not to harm the interests of foreign businesses in China. That’s why our tariff measures are targeted to avoid affecting them as much as we can,” Liu said.

Some US firms and industry lobbies, including the US Chamber of Commerce, have criticized US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, saying the Chinese retaliation it is triggering would hurt businesses that already face greater competition from local rivals in China.

US fast food and beverage chains are ubiquitous in Chinese cities. US-branded infant formula, apparel, cars and phones are also popular.

The US tariffs have affected China’s economic growth — albeit modestly — and their impact is to become even more pronounced if the trade frictions persist, Liu said, adding that he is concerned about the Chinese jobs that could be lost.

“From my perspective, I’d pay more attention to the impact that the China-US trade frictions has on jobs in China. After all, some firms will be affected, exports will be reduced and production will be cut,” he said.

China’s urban survey-based jobless rate rose to 5.1 percent from 4.8 percent in June. The government aims to keep the rate below 5.5 percent this year.

China plans to increase its fiscal spending to support those hurt as higher tariffs kick in.

“We will make adequate preparations in terms of fiscal policy, and help unemployed workers find new jobs and ensure their basic social security,” Liu said.