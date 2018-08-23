Agencies

INDONESIA

Government sinks 125 boats

The government has sunk 125 mostly foreign vessels involved in illegal fishing as it ramps up efforts to exert greater control over the nation’s vast maritime territory, an official said yesterday. The sinkings at 11 locations were carried out simultaneously on Monday. Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries spokeswoman Lily Pregiwati yesterday said the operation was not announced in advance to avoid straining relations with neighboring countries. The government said it has sunk 488 illegal fishing vessels since October 2014, usually with explosives. The illegal boats are a threat to the nation’s fishing industry, it said, adding that their operators are frequently perpetrators of modern-day slavery, using workers trafficked from Southeast Asian nations. The vessels sunk on Monday included 86 Vietnamese-flagged ships, 20 Malaysian and 14 from the Philippines. Video shot by local media showed ministry workers scrambling to an adjacent boat from a sinking vessel that had been filled with sand and flooded.

JAPAN

Ministries probed over quota

The government is investigating claims that ministries routinely overstated the number of disabled people on their staff to meet a legal quota, an official said yesterday. The probe began after local media last week reported that the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications had padded their data on the hiring of disabled employees. Additional reports this week emerged of similar cheating at other ministries and local governments. Last fiscal year, the government set a quota for the number of disabled employees in ministries of at least 2.3 percent. Last year, ministries reported that 2.49 percent of their staff were people with disabilities, but the alleged padding might mean that the government is in violation of the law. The Japan Broadcasting Corp yesterday reported that ministries in June last year said they had 6,000 people with disabilities on staff, but more than 1,000 of those employees were not disabled, citing government sources. Private broadcaster TV Asahi put the figure even higher, at about 2,000. Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Seiko Noda earlier this week told reporters that officials at her ministry had confirmed the manipulation of data on its disabled employees. “I was extremely shocked to hear that such a thing was happening, even though I don’t know the exact number,” Noda said. “Speaking as the mother of a disabled child, not as the internal affairs minister, this is something I cannot allow.”

JAPAN

Fleet returns with whales

A fleet of whaling ships caught 177 minke and sei whales during a three-month tour of the northwestern Pacific Ocean, the government said yesterday. The three-ship mission returned home as Tokyo prepares to make its case to resume commercial whaling at a meeting of the International Whaling Commission (IWC) in Brazil next month. During the latest 98-day mission, the ships caught 43 minke whales and 134 sei whales, the Fisheries Agency said in a statement. “Data that were gathered during this mission will be analyzed, along with results from coastal research programs,” the agency said, adding that the data “will be presented to IWC’s scientific committee and will enhance scientific knowledge for conserving and managing cetacean resources.” The mission was part of a 12-year project to study the number, eating patterns and biology of whales to support Tokyo’s claim that certain whales are not endangered and could be caught for consumption.