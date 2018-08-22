Use of killer robots in war would breach law: experts

The Guardian

The use of fully autonomous weapons in a theater of war would breach international law, campaigners and experts say, as longstanding calls for a ban on “killer robots” intensify.

These artificial intelligence (AI) powered guns, planes, ships and tanks could fight future wars without being subject to any human control, as high-tech nations step up investment in the weapons and inch toward full autonomy.

Twenty-six countries explicitly support a prohibition on fully autonomous weapons, with Austria, Belgium and China recently joining thousands of scientists and AI experts and more than 20 Nobel peace prize laureates in declaring their support.

In a new report, the global non-governmental organization (NGO) coalition Campaign to Ban Killer Robots has said that fully autonomous weapons would violate the Martens Clause — a well-established provision of international humanitarian law.

It requires emerging technologies to be judged by the “principles of humanity” and the “dictates of public conscience” when they are not already covered by other treaty provisions.

“Permitting the development and use of killer robots would undermine established moral and legal standards,” said Bonnie Docherty, senior arms researcher at Human Rights Watch, which coordinates the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots. “Countries should work together to preemptively ban these weapons systems before they proliferate around the world.

“The groundswell of opposition among scientists, faith leaders, tech companies, nongovernmental groups and ordinary citizens shows that the public understands that killer robots cross a moral threshold. Their concerns, shared by many governments, deserve an immediate response,” Docherty said.

More than 70 governments are meeting at the UN in Geneva on Monday next week for the sixth time to discuss the challenges raised by fully autonomous weapons.

The talks were formalized under a major disarmament treaty last year, but they are not yet directed toward a specific goal and there has been widespread frustration among campaigners with the glacial pace of the process.

However, if states recommend negotiations should begin next year, it will help pave the way for their formal approval in November, after almost every country agreed that some form of human control should be maintained over the use of force at the last meeting in April.

“The idea of delegating life and death decisions to cold compassionless machines without empathy or understanding cannot comply with the Martens clause and it makes my blood run cold,” said Noel Sharkey, a roboticist who wrote and has acted as a spokesperson for the Campaign to Ban Killer Robots.

“We expect more European countries will step up and that the clamor will get us that key word ‘negotiation’ into the mandate for next year. There is already a growing consensus that human control of weapons systems is crucial in conflict,” Sharkey said.

“Some states would prefer to shift from a prohibition protocol to one that requires a positive obligation to ensure meaningful human control, and both amount to the same humanitarian law,” he added.

Fully autonomous weapons do not yet exist, but high-ranking military officials have said that the use of the devices — which would select and engage targets without meaningful human control — will be widespread in warfare in a matter of years.