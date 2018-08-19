Colorado mother, daughters’ deaths probed

AP, FREDERICK, Colorado

The bodies of two young girls were submerged in crude oil for four days before authorities discovered them, according to court documents filed by an attorney defending the girls’ father against accusations that he killed his children and wife.

The motion filed on Friday by Christopher Watts’ attorney, James Merson, also asked that DNA swabs be taken from the girls’ necks.

The request quotes an expert who said the oil would not eliminate DNA and samples could be obtained “after strangulation.”

Authorities separately announced that the Weld County Coroner’s Office had performed autopsies on Friday and confirmed the bodies as 34-year-old Shanann Watts, four-year-old Bella Watts and three-year-old Celeste Watts.

Police did not release any information about how the mother and daughters died.

More testing was planned to help determine the cause of their deaths.

Richard Eikelenboom, the expert cited by Watts’ attorney, also recommended taking DNA samples from the girls’ hands and the hands and nails of their mother.

Eikelenboom has testified in several high-profile criminal trials, often on so-called “touch DNA,” when small samples of genetic material are left on a surface.

After his wife and daughters were reported missing on Monday and before his arrest, Watts told reporters he missed them, and longed for the simple things like telling his girls to eat their dinner and gazing at them as they curled up to watch cartoons.

Authorities tomorrow are expected to file formal charges against Watts, an oil and gas worker who authorities said dumped his wife and daughters’ bodies on his employer’s property.

Police said that Shanann was found dead on property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, one of the state’s largest oil and gas drillers, where 33-year-old Christopher Watts worked as an operator. Investigators found the bodies of Bella and Celeste nearby.

Watts was fired on Wednesday, the same day he was arrested, the company said.

He did not respond to reporters’ questions when he was escorted into the courtroom on Thursday.

Merson left Thursday’s court hearing without commenting to reporters. He did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment.

Police have not released any information about a motive or how the three were killed.

The family’s two-story home is just outside Frederick, a small town on the grassy plains north of Denver, where fast-growing subdivisions intermingle with drilling rigs and oil wells.

The couple had a combined income of US$90,000 in 2014, but they also had tens of thousands of dollars in credit card debt, along with some student loans and medical bills — for a total of US$70,000 in unsecured claims on top of a sizable mortgage.

Family and friends of Shanann are left searching for answers, trying to reconcile her cheery Facebook posts about her daughters, her pregnancy and her love for her husband with the pending charges.

Ashley Bell met Shanann about two years ago, when the mother of two came into Bell’s new tanning salon in nearby Dacono. The two women quickly became friends, and before long they were texting or calling each other almost daily. Their daughters played together during salon visits.

“I just don’t understand it,” said Bell, who described Christopher Watts as a loving father.

Shanann was from North Carolina, and her parents’ next-door neighbor Joe Beach said he saw her recently when she visited the neighborhood in Aberdeen.