Chinese makeup artist brings classic paintings to life

Reuters, CHONGQING, China

Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn and Cristiano Ronaldo are just a few of the famous faces that Chinese makeup artist He Yuhong (何玉紅) can transform her features into, but now she has turned to famous works of art.

The 27-year-old has gone viral on Chinese social media for her videos of her makeup transformations, drawing 1 million followers on popular video and music platform TikTok.

“It’s more difficult to do this kind of makeup, because it’s more like drawing,” said He, who is based in southwestern Chongqing. “I need to draw other people’s faces onto my own, with a lot of details added, and I need to change my facial features.”

She has even taken on characters from paintings, such as the Girl With a Pearl Earring by 17th-century Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer.

It took her more than six hours to recreate, carefully adding layers of foundation to her face to replicate shadows and wearing a headscarf to match the one on the canvas.

He in May launched her video series, unexpectedly bringing to life Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa in a recreation that captured attention on social media.

Before she became a blogger on the transformative use of makeup, she had her own studio, applying cosmetics in preparation for weddings and advertisement shoots.

Now she estimates that her monthly spending on makeup is up to 10,000 yuan (US$1,452). She is backed by corporate sponsors.

“I like to try new things,” He said, adding that characters from the Lion King and princesses from Disney animated films are next in her lineup for imitation.