Kim assassination trial heads to defense phase

AP, SHAH ALAM, Malaysia

Two women on trial for the brazen assassination of the North Korean leader’s half brother were yesterday told to make their defense after the judge found evidence of a “well-planned conspiracy,” extending their murder trial until next year.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong are accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong-nam’s face in a terminal at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13 last year.

Malaysian High Court Judge Azmi Ariffin said there was inadequate proof to show it was a political assassination.

He said he was not persuaded by defense argument that the women thought they were taking part in a prank for a hidden-camera show, but enough evidence had been presented in the six-month trial to infer the women and four North Korean suspects at large had meticulously engaged in a “well-planned conspiracy” to kill Kim “systemically.”

“I must therefore call upon them to enter their defense,” the judge said after reading his ruling for more than two hours.

Indonesian Ambassador Rusdi Kirana told reporters outside court that he was shocked by the ruling, but his government would abide by it.

In Huong’s village in Vietnam, her family said they were sad to hear she was not acquitted.

Her father, Doan Van Thanh, said he could not sleep last night, anxious to hear the ruling.

“I had hoped the court would announce that she is innocent, but now we are really worried for her,” Doan Van Thanh said.

Huong’s brother, Doan Van Binh, said the family hopes she will receive a fair trial.

Aisyah, 25, and Doan Thi Huong, 29, told the court they would testify under oath in their defense.

Aisyah, who will be the first to take the stand when the trial resumes on Nov. 1, later cried and was consoled by her lawyers and Indonesian officials.

Doan Thi Huong was calm.

The judge set hearing dates that extend till February next year.

The women are accused of colluding with four North Korean suspects who fled the country the same morning Kim was killed. Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong are the only suspects in custody and face the death penalty if convicted.

According to the case presented so far, the four men known to Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong by code names recruited, trained and supplied the women with the banned chemical weapon that they smeared on Kim’s face.

Airport security footage shown in court captured the moment of the attack and prosecutors also said the camera images linked the women to the four male suspects.

Shortly after Kim arrived at the airport, Doan Thi Huong was seen approaching him, clasping her hands on his face from behind and then fleeing.

Another blurred figure was also seen running away from Kim and a police investigator testified that it was Aisyah.

Kim died within two hours of the attack.

Defense lawyers have said the prosecution failed to show the two women had any intention to kill _ key to establishing they are guilty of murder.

However, the judge said their intention to kill can be inferred from targeting Kim’s eyes, where the nerve agent would penetrate faster.

He said evidence pointed to a “simultaneous act” by the women and that their act of hurrying to separate washrooms was not a “mere coincidence,” but established their intention to cause Kim’s death.

“There is no slightest doubt in my mind that it can be inferred that their desperate act of rushing to the toilet was solely for the purpose to decontaminate the poisonous VX on their hands,” Azmi said.