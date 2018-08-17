Cambodian ruling party shrugs off US visa sanctions

AFP, PHNOM PENH

US travel sanctions targeting Cambodian officials are “useless,” a Cambodian ruling party spokesman said yesterday, as the kingdom shrugs off international criticism of a one-sided election win.

The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), led by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, won all 125 seats in parliament in last month’s poll.

The main opposition did not contest the vote after a court dissolved the party, clearing the way for a landslide victory for the CPP.

Western countries have decried the election and the US Department of State on Wednesday announced an expansion of visa restrictions to include Cambodians responsible for a crackdown on dissents in the run-up to the “flawed” vote.

However, a CPP spokesman said that the move is “useless.”

“The restrictions or so-called sanctions on Cambodia will not be effective,” Sok Eysan said. “For example, if I don’t want to go to that country, how can they block my visa?”

Washington did not name the officials targeted by the expanded list, but it has already hit the head of Hun Sen’s bodyguard unit with financial sanctions in June.

The CPP is hailing an 83 percent turnout as a sign of overwhelming popular support.

However, critics have said the election was a sham and highlight the 600,000 spoiled ballots as a sign of serious disquiet, adding that others were intimidated into casting ballots.