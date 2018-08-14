Chinese paper defends tactics against Uighurs

AP, BEIJING

China’s campaign of pressure against the nation’s Uighur Muslim minority has prevented Xinjiang from “becoming ‘China’s Syria’ or ‘China’s Libya,’” the Global Times said yesterday.

The newspaper editorial came after a UN anti-discrimination committee on Friday raised concerns over China’s treatment of Uighurs, citing reports of mass detentions that is said “resembles a massive internment camp that is shrouded in secrecy.”

Following attacks by radical Muslim separatists, hundreds of thousands of members of the Uighur and Kazakh Muslim minorities in Xinjiang have been arbitrarily detained in indoctrination camps where they are forced to denounce Islam and profess loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party.

The Global Times said the intense regulations in the region were merely “a phase that Xinjiang has to go through in rebuilding peace and prosperity.” without directly mentioning the existence of the internment camps.

Denouncing what it called “destructive Western public opinions,” the paper said, “peace and stability must come above all else.”

“Through the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, the national strength of the country and the contribution of local officials, Xinjiang has been salvaged from the verge of massive turmoil,” the paper said. “It has avoided the fate of becoming ‘China’s Syria’ or ‘China’s Libya.’”

Over recent months, monitoring groups and eyewitnesses say Uighurs have been summoned from abroad and across China and sent into detention and indoctrination centers.

When the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination started reviewing China’s report in Geneva on Friday, Chinese Ambassador to the UN in Geneva Yu Jianhua (俞建華) highlighted economic progress and rising living standards among other things.

Committee vice chairwoman Gay McDougall said members are “deeply concerned” by “numerous and credible reports that we have received that, in the name of combating religious extremism and maintaining social stability, [China] has turned the Uighur autonomous region into something that resembles a massive internment camp that is shrouded in secrecy.”

McDougall said there were estimates that more than a million people “are being held in so-called counter-extremism centers and another 2 million have been forced into so-called re-education camps for political and cultural indoctrination.”

When the committee continued its hearing yesterday, the Chinese delegation rejected the allegations that 1 million Uighurs might be held in internment camps.

China has clamped down on “extremist and terrorist crimes” in Xinjiang in accordance with the law, and does not target any ethnic minority or seek the “de-Islamization” of region, it said. “Those deceived by religious extremism ... shall be assisted by resettlement and re-education.”