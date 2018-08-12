Agencies

CUBA

Group calls foul on dissident

A leader of one of the nation’s largest dissident groups has been held incommunicado for a week in the eastern part of the country, Amnesty International said on Friday. Amnesty called on the government to allow family members of Jose Daniel Ferrer Garcia to visit him at a jail in Santiago de Cuba and let him hire a lawyer of his choice. The leader of opposition group Patriotic Union of Cuba and his colleague Ebert Hidalgo Cruz were arrested on Friday last week following a traffic accident involving a plainclothes security official, the group said, adding that only Hidalgo has been allowed a family visit. Ferrer was among 75 dissidents imprisoned in a March 2003 crackdown. He was released in March 2011. The government made no immediate comment.

FRANCE

Crows to pick up garbage

Six crows specially trained to pick up cigarette butts and garbage are to be put to work next week at a historical theme park, its president said on Friday. “The goal is not just to clear up, because the visitors are generally careful to keep things clean,” but also to show that “nature itself can teach us to take care of the environment,” Puy du Fou president Nicolas de Villiers said. Rooks, a member of the crow family of birds that also includes the carrion crow, jackdaw and raven, are considered to be “particularly intelligent” and, in the right circumstances, “like to communicate with humans and establish a relationship through play,” De Villiers said. The birds would be encouraged to spruce up the park through the use of a small box that delivers a tasty nugget of bird food each time a rook deposits a cigarette butt or small piece of garbage, he added.

GUATEMALA

Morales’ immunity targeted

Attorney General Consuelo Porras and the UN-backed International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala on Friday moved to lift President Jimmy Morales’ immunity so he can be investigated for alleged illicit campaign financing. It is the third time that Porras and the commission, which has taken the lead in pursuing high-level corruption cases in the country, have sought to remove Morales’ immunity. Porras and the commission want to determine the origin of about US$1 million in undeclared campaign financing Morales managed as head of the conservative National Convergence Front party from 2015 to 2016. Morales has denied any wrongdoing. Porras said the request to strip Morales of his immunity came after new evidence had surfaced.

ROMANIA

Hundreds injured in protest

A total of 440 people, including two dozen riot police, have received medical treatment after an anti-government protest turned violent, authorities said yesterday. Of those, 65 people, including nine riot police, were taken to a hospital, the Bucharest-Ilfov Emergency Service said. There were no immediate reports of life-threatening injuries. Some people sustained head and other injuries, while others were overcome by tear gas, the service said. The anti-government protest in Bucharest on Friday drew tens of thousands of people who demanded that the government resign over moves to change laws that critics have said would make it harder to prosecute corruption. The rally turned violent late on Friday after riot police fired tear gas and water cannons to quell protesters. Some individuals lobbed rocks, bottles and smoke bombs at riot police. President Klaus Iohannis condemned “the brutal intervention of riot police.”