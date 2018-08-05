Agencies

CHINA

Swine fever reported

The country on Friday reported its first outbreak of African swine fever and had culled 336 pigs as it tried to prevent the spread of the disease, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) said. Toutbreak in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, began on Wednesday and was ongoing, a notification on the OIE Web site said. The disease is not harmful to humans, but causes hemorrhagic fever in domesticated swine and wild boar that almost always ends in death within a few days. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization in May warned of the risk of the spread of African swine fever from Russia.

UNITED STATES

Officials race to save orca

Officials were weighing all options to save an emaciated endangered orca, including feeding it live salmon at sea dosed with medicine. Biologists are worried about the survival of the four-year-old female orca known as J-50. Experts are taking breath and poop samples, and aerial photographs to assess her health, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries spokesman Michael Milstein said. They are also exploring ways to deliver live fish and oral medication to the orca, he said. Extreme conservation efforts are needed to save the whale, wildlife veterinarian Joe Gaydos with SeaDoc Society said. There are just 75 of the black-and-white orcas that frequent Washington state waters. A calf died shortly after birth, and its mother has spent days keeping it afloat.

DENMARK

Woman fined over ‘niqab’

A 28-year-old woman wearing a niqab on Friday became the first person in the country to be fined for violating a new controversial law banning full-face Islamic veils in public places, local media reported. Police were called to a shopping center in Horsholm, in the northeastern region of Nordsjaelland, where the woman had become involved in a scuffle with another woman who had tried to tear her niqab off, police officer David Borchersen told the Ritzau news agency. “During the fight her niqab came off, but by the time we arrived she had put it back on again,” Borchersen said. The woman was informed she would receive a fine of 1,000 kroner (US$156).

CHINA

Ai Weiwei studio razed

Artist Ai Weiwei (艾未未) said authorities have begun razing his Beijing studio. The frequent government critic said on his Instagram account the demolition began on Friday without prior notice and posted videos of an excavator smashing the windows of his “Zuoyou” studio. The studio in the northeast Beijing suburbs has been Ai’s primary work space since 2006, although his has mostly been based in Europe in the past few years. It is unclear whether the demolition was targeting Ai. Beijing authorities have demolished large swaths of the suburbs in the past year in a building safety campaign, typically giving at least several days’ notice.

UNITED STATES

Goats invade neighborhood

More than 100 goats on Friday burst into a neighborhood in Boise, Idaho, startling residents and captivating spectators on social media as they feasted on lawns, flower bushes and tree leaves. The herd of goats had been at work clearing some land for the county when scores of the inquisitive animals escaped at about 7am and wandered into a West Boise suburb, their owner said.