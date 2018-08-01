Manila alarmed over Chinese warnings

AP, MANILA

The Philippines has expressed concern to China over an increasing number of Chinese radio messages warning Philippine aircraft and ships to stay away from newly fortified islands and other territories in the South China Sea claimed by both nations, as well as Taiwan, officials said on Monday.

A Philippine government report seen by reporters showed that in the second half of last year, Philippine military aircraft received Chinese radio warnings at least 46 times while patrolling near artificial islands built by China in the South China Sea’s Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島).

The Chinese radio messages were “meant to step up their tactics to our pilots conducting maritime air surveillance in the West Philippine Sea,” the report said, using the Philippine name for the South China Sea.

Philippine officials have raised their concern twice over the radio transmissions, including in a meeting with Chinese counterparts in Manila earlier this year that focused on the nations’ long-unresolved territorial disputes, said two officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the issue publicly.

It is a new problem that emerged after China transformed seven disputed reefs into islands using dredged sand in the Spratlys, where the new islands stand in close proximity to islands occupied by Taiwan, Vietnam and the Philippines. Malaysia and Brunei are the other claimants to the chain of islands and barren islets and atolls.

The messages used to originate from Chinese coast guard ships, but military officials suspect transmissions are now also being sent from the Beijing-held artificial islands, where far more powerful communications and surveillance equipment has been installed, along with weapons such as surface-to-air missiles.

“Our ships and aircraft have observed an increase in radio queries that appear to originate from new land-based facilities in the South China Sea,” Commander Clay Doss, public affairs officer of the US 7th Fleet, told reporters by e-mail in response to questions about the Chinese messages.

“These communications do not affect our operations,” Doss said.

Although the US lays no claims to the strategic waterway, its navy has deployed ships and aircraft in operations to promote freedom of navigation and overflight, but which China protests as foreign meddling in a regional dispute.

US Navy ships and aircraft routinely communicate with regional navies, including the Chinese navy.

“The vast majority of these communications are professional, and when that is not the case, those issues are addressed by appropriate diplomatic and military channels,” Doss said.

A Philippine Air Force plane on patrol near the Chinese-held islands received a particularly offensive radio message in late January, when it was warned by Chinese forces that it was “endangering the security of the Chinese reef. Leave immediately and keep off to avoid misunderstanding,” the Philippine government report said.

Shortly afterward, the plane received a veiled threat: “Philippine military aircraft, I am warning you again, leave immediately or you will pay the possible consequences.”

The Philippine pilot later “sighted two flare warning signals from the reef,” said the report, which identified the Chinese-occupied island as Gaven Reef (Nansyun Reef, 南薰).