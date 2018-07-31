Agencies

VIETNAM

Groom dies before wedding

Fourteen members of the same family were killed yesterday in a car crash on their way to a wedding party, including the groom, who died instantly when their van hit a container truck, police said. The victims were heading to the bride’s family home in Binh Dinh Province from their home in Quang Tri Province, a police officer said. Their van collided with a container truck about 2:30am.

MALAYSIA

Cartoonist free of charges

Political cartoonist Zulkifli Anwar Ulhaque — who goes by the pen name Zunar — yesterday said that nine sedition charges against him had been dropped. He was hit with nine counts of sedition in 2015, stemming not from his artistic work, but Twitter criticism about the jailing of former deputy prime minister and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim. At a hearing in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, prosecutors said the attorney-general’s office had decided it does not want to pursue the case and was withdrawing the charges against him. Zunar said he was happy with the decision, but added he would not be “absolutely happy until the government abolishes the Sedition Act.”

AUSTRALIA

Liberals lose by-elections

The Liberal Party government of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull failed to win any of five by-elections held on Saturday, defeats seen as an indication that he is going to face an uphill battle to be re-elected in a national poll due by May next year. The Australian Electoral Commission on Sunday said four seats were retained by Labor and a fifth by the small Centre Alliance party. “We will look very seriously and thoughtfully and humbly at the way in which the voters have responded,” Turnbull said on Sunday.