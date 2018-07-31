Sky poll shows majority support new Brexit vote

Reuters, LONDON

Half of British voters would support holding a referendum to choose between leaving with a deal that the government might clinch with the EU, leaving with no deal or staying in the EU, Sky News reported yesterday, citing its own poll.

The poll showed that 40 percent opposed such a vote, while 10 percent did not know.

With less than eight months left until Britain is to leave the EU on March 29 next year, there is little clarity about how trade will flow as British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is grappling with a rebellion in her party, struggles to strike a deal with the bloc.

May has stepped up planning for a so called “no-deal” Brexit that would see the world’s fifth-largest economy crash out of the EU on that day, a step that could spook financial markets and dislocate trade flows across Europe and beyond.

The Sky News poll showed that 78 percent of voters thought that May’s government is doing a bad job of negotiating Brexit, up 23 percentage points from March.

Just 10 percent said that they thought the government is doing a good job.

May’s approval rating has fallen to 24 percent, the poll showed.

Voters were split on whether Brexit would be good or bad for the country: 40 percent said it would be good and 51 percent said it would be bad.

In the June 23, 2016 referendum, 17.4 million voters, or 51.9 percent of the votes cast, backed leaving the EU, while 16.1 million voters, or 48.1 percent of votes cast, backed staying. Many opinion polls were wrong about the result.

When asked to choose between three options — May’s deal, no deal or staying in the EU — 48 percent said that they would prefer to stay in the EU, 27 percent wanted to leave with no deal and 13 percent would opt for the government’s deal.

Eight percent said they would not vote while 3 percent did not know.

Sky Data interviewed a nationally representative sample of 1,466 of its customers online from July 20 to Monday last week. Data were weighted to the profile of the population.