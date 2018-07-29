Pakistan’s Khan begins trying to form a coalition

AP, ISLAMABAD

With Pakistani election officials declaring the party of Imran Khan to be the winner of parliamentary balloting, the former cricket star on Friday turned to forming a coalition government, as the party did not get an outright majority.

That will mean finding allies and cutting deals in Pakistan’s rough-and-tumble politics — a task made even more difficult by Khan’s first address to the nation on Thursday, in which he took an uncompromising stand against a culture of corruption and big money.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won 116 of 269 contested seats in the Pakistani National Assembly, while his nearest rival, Shahbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), won 64 seats, the Election Commission of Pakistan said after two days of tedious vote counting from Wednesday’s balloting.

Sharif, the younger brother of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, had earlier rejected the results, charging widespread fraud and manipulation. He met with representatives of other losing parties to decide on a protest strategy.

Khan’s opponents and human rights groups say that he won because of widespread fraud and massive manipulation, claiming the involvement of Pakistan’s powerful military and its intelligence agency, the ISI.

Khan has dismissed the allegations, calling the election the most transparent in the country’s 71-year history, which has been dominated by military interference, either directly or indirectly.

An EU team monitored the balloting and its leader Michael Gahler said: “Overall, the election results are credible.”

However, the monitors criticized the campaign, saying that it was marred by intimidation of some candidates, an effort to undermine the former ruling party and media self-censorship.

“Our overall assessment of the election process is that it was not as good as in 2013,” Gahler said.

A UN statement on Friday said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated the Pakistani people for voting and reaffirming “their commitment to a democratic Pakistan,” but made no mention of the vote’s result.

The US Department of State, also in a Friday statement, commended “the courage of the Pakistani people, including many women” that turned out to vote.

The statement condemned the violence leading up to the balloting, adding that it concurred with the EU that the election’s successes were “overshadowed by restrictions on freedom of expression and unequal campaign opportunities.”

Third place in the National Assembly went to the left-of-center Pakistan People’s party with 39 seats. Smaller parties and independent candidates won the rest of the legislative seats.

The Election Commission of Pakistan said that vote counting was still underway in 12 remote areas, offering Khan a possibility of more seats, but still not an outright majority.

There will likely be days of negotiation before the makeup of the National Assembly and four provincial parliaments are clear, and Khan can begin implementing his agenda.

The maneuvering will be watched closely by Pakistan’s neighbors, as well as regional powers such as China, Russia and the US.

Khan has been critical of the US military involvement in Afghanistan and drone strikes against militants in Pakistan.

Efforts were already underway to form a coalition, looking to both independents and allies, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said.