Agencies

LAOS

Hundreds missing in deluge

Hundreds of people are missing and an unknown number believed dead after the collapse of a hydropower dam under construction in the country’s southeast, state media reported yesterday. The accident happened at a dam in Attapeu Province late on Monday, releasing 5 billion cubic meters of water that flooded six villages, with “several human lives claimed and several hundreds of people missing,” Laos News Agency said. The dam was being built by Xe Pien-Xe Namnoy Power Co.

VIETNAM

Son Tinh death toll rises

The death toll from floods and landslides triggered by tropical storm Son Tinh yesterday rose to 27, and seven people are still missing, the Disaster Management Authority said. Although Son Tinh weakened to a tropical depression by the time it reached the country last week, the torrential rains it brought caused heavy flooding and landslides in many parts of the country’s north. Some areas in the outskirts of the capital, Hanoi, remain submerged. The remote mountainous province of Yen Bai has suffered the heaviest casualties in the latest floods and landslides, with 13 people reportedly killed, 18 injured and four missing, the agency said in a statement.

THAILAND

Food guide to be expanded

The Michelin guide to the country’s best restaurants is to go beyond Bangkok to the southern tourism hot-spots of Phuket and Phang Nga by the end of this year as part of the country’s efforts to keep attracting visitors. The expanded guide is to be published in November, the local unit of the French tiremaker and publisher said. The review can boost tourism revenue by highlighting the different cuisines available, Tourism Authority Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said in an interview. “Gastronomy is Thailand’s strength,” Yuthasak said, adding that the goal is to cover the whole country by 2021 under a five-year agreement with Michelin.

JAPAN

Firm to fire plaques to space

The sky is no longer the limit for lovers looking for unusual ways to commemorate their nuptials, with a local company offering to blast commemorative wedding plaques into space. Warpspace, a start-up based in Tsukuba City outside Tokyo, is introducing the new service in partnership with a local hotel popular for wedding banquets. For about ￥30,000 (US$270), newlyweds marrying at the hotel would be able to emboss their names and design elements on 16mm by 8mm titanium plates that would be loaded onto a tiny satellite. The satellite would be taken up to the International Space Station on a supply ship, and then released by astronauts.

AUSTRALIA

Sheep yields 30kg fleece

A sheep in the country’s east is leaping about more lightly after being sheared of its massively overgrown fleece. In a social media post that has gone viral, farmer Graeme Bowden shared pictures of the sheep he dubbed “Shriek 2.” He said a friend found the sheep with several years of growth, which he sheared to produce 30kg of wool — more than six times greater than the average fleece. “He cut 30kg of wool, which was 13 inches [33cm] long,” Bowden said in his Facebook post, adding that the fleece was unbelievably clean. “Anyway he’s light-footed now, would be nice at the moment with the price of wool to have about 2,000 of them, gee I’d be able to buy some hay,” Bowden said.