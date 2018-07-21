Brazil arrests butt doctor on the run

AFP, RIO DE JANEIRO

A Brazilian celebrity butt-enhancement surgeon known as Dr Bumbum was on Thursday arrested over the death of a patient in a botched operation after spending four days on the run.

Police said on Twitter that the doctor, who performed the operation in his own apartment, was arrested in Rio de Janeiro.

Denis Furtado, who calls himself Dr Bumbum on social media, was arrested in an office building thanks to a tip-off from an anonymous telephone caller, police said.

His mother, accused of being an accomplice, was also arrested.

Furtado was considered capable of performing magic on women’s bodies, in particular their bottoms, and became known throughout the nation for his expertise.

The 45-year-old’s Instagram account reflects his popularity with 650,000 followers, but he had been on the run since Sunday over the death of bank employee Lilian Quezia Calixto, who perished hours after a butt-enlargement procedure at Furtado’s home in the swanky Barra de Tijuca neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro.

Calixto had traveled 2,000km from her home to see Furtado.

She underwent surgery on Saturday and started feeling sick soon thereafter.

Upon arriving at hospital on Sunday, she had a racing heart beat and hypertension, and after four heart attacks she died.

Furtado disappeared soon after. He now faces charges of homicide and criminal association.

Furtado used a controversial technique in his surgery, injecting a substance called acrylic glass.

The news has caused shock waves throughout the industry — Brazil is second only to the US for the number of plastic surgeries carried out.

“The growing invasion of non-specialists in the specialty has provoked more and more fatalities like this one,” the Brazilian Plastic Surgery Society said.