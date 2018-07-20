Agencies

Sun spotted ‘eating’ planet

Astronomers might have seen a relatively nearby star munching on a planet or mini-planets. A NASA space telescope last year noticed that the star suddenly started looking a bit strange. The Chandra X-Ray Observatory spotted a 30-fold increase in iron on the edge of the star, which is only 10 million years old, along with pronounced dimming. Astronomers have been watching the baby star in the constellation Taurus for decades, and iron levels were not high in 2015, the last time the telescope looked at it. The star, called RW Aur A, is 450 light-years away. Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist Hans Moritz Guenther said he has never seen anything quite like it, calling it “a lot stranger than we thought we’d be seeing... We’ve never seen any star that’s changed its iron abundance like that.” One potential simple explanation is that the star is eating a planet or mini-planets, Guenther said. He looked at other possible explanations, and of the two that make sense, he prefers the planet-munching one. Simulations show it can happen, but it has never been seen before, he said.

Bezos’ rocket flies high

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket company on Wednesday shot a capsule higher into space than it has ever done before. The New Shepard rocket blasted off from West Texas on a test flight. Once the booster separated, the capsule’s escape motor fired, lifting the spacecraft to an altitude of 119km. It is part of a safety system intended to save lives once space tourists and others climb aboard for suborbital hops. The passenger was Mannequin Skywalker, an instrumented dummy that has flown before. The booster and capsule landed successfully. It was the ninth test flight and lasted 11 minutes. “Crew Capsule looks great even after it was pushed hard by the escape test. Astronauts would have had an exhilarating ride and safe landing,” Bezos said on Twitter.

Man stabs self after verdict

A central Illinois man on Wednesday stabbed himself in a courtroom shortly after a jury found him guilty in a sexual assault case, authorities say. The Pantagraph reported that 78-year-old Johnny Icard was sitting alone at a defense table in Bloomington where he had represented himself at trial. When the judge said he was revoking Icard’s bond, Icard said he had family affairs to attend to and was not expecting the verdict. He stabbed himself in the abdomen moments later. Icard used a folding knife with a 7.6cm blade, McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said. The jury that convicted him of predatory criminal sexual assault had already left the courtroom. Sandage said his office is investigating how Icard got the knife through metal detectors. Icard was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Charge in child rape case

A Kansas City-area woman on Tuesday was charged with letting men rape her two-year-old daughter. Azzie Watson, 25, was charged with child abuse and endangerment. Court documents say that Watson’s boyfriend recorded Watson talking about repeatedly taking her daughter to a house where her daughter was raped about five times, WDAF-TV reported. She says on the recording that she watched. Court documents say that Watson told detectives that what she said in the recording was a lie because she was scared of her boyfriend. Watson also said she did not know how her daughter contracted a sexually transmitted disease.