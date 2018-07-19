Agencies

THAILAND

Musk apologizes to caver

Tesla Inc founder Elon Musk apologized to British caver Vern Unsworth for comments that he made about him following the rescue of a dozen Thai schoolboys and their soccer coach from a cave in northern Thailand. “His actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader,” Musk said in a tweet. “The fault is mine and mine alone.” Unsworth, who played a leading role in the rescue, on Tuesday said he has been approached by British and American lawyers and would seek legal advice after Musk directed abuse at him on Twitter.

CHINA

Air China grounded by vaping

Authorities have cut flag carrier Air China’s 737 flights and revoked the flying licenses of the cockpit crew involved in a mid-air emergency sparked by a copilot’s vape smoke, state media said yesterday. An Air China 737 last week made a rapid emergency descent after the copilot mistakenly turned off air-conditioning systems in a bid to conceal his e-cigarette smoke. The Civil Aviation Administration of China has cut the carrier’s 737 flights by 10 percent and ordered it to undertake a three-month safety overhaul, China Central Television said. Air China shares slipped more than 2 percent in Shanghai on yesterday morning following the punishment.

HONG KONG

UK ‘concerned’ by party ban

Britain yesterday expressed concern after police sought to ban a political party that promotes independence for the territory as Beijing increases pressure on challenges to its territorial sovereignty. “We note with concern the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government plans to prohibit the continued operation of the Hong Kong National Party,” the British Foreign Office said in a statement. “The UK does not support Hong Kong independence, but Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy, and its rights and freedoms, are central to its way of life, and it is important they are fully respected,” the statement added.

UNITED STATES

Clemency calls fail killer

The US state of Texas on Tuesday executed a death row inmate despite a call for clemency from a son of the man he killed. Mitesh Patel, the victim’s son, had campaigned in recent weeks to ask the Texas governor to spare Christopher Young, a father of three. Mitesh Patel visited Christopher Young on Monday and described the meeting as emotionally moving for both of them. The last words of the condemned man were addressed to the family of the victim: “I want to make sure the Patel family knows I love them like they love me.” Texas is the state that executes the most inmates in the nation: Christopher Young is the eighth sentenced to die since the beginning of the year.

UNITED STATES

Jaguar bites cable to escape

A jaguar that killed nine other animals during a weekend escape from its habitat at Audubon Zoo is believed to have bitten through a steel-cable barrier that forms the roof of its habitat, the zoo’s managing director said on Tuesday. The interlocking steel cables that form what looks like a hard net over the habitat meet Association of Zoos and Aquariums guidelines, but zoo officials are now looking for stronger materials, Burks said. “We haven’t determined the final material we’re going to use yet,” he said. Meanwhile, the jaguar exhibit is to remain closed.