North Korea, US hold talks on war dead repatriation

AFP, SEOUL

North Korean and US military officials yesterday met at the inter-Korea border to discuss repatriation of the remains of US troops killed during the Korean War, a report said.

Returning the remains of the US soldiers who perished during the 1950 to 1953 conflict was part of a deal signed by North Korean leader leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump during their landmark summit last month.

The latest talks began at the border truce village of Panmunjom, the South’s Yonhap news agency said, citing a Seoul official.

“We understand that the North-US talks on repatriation of the remains are under way,” it quoted an unnamed official as saying.

TV news footage showed vehicles with US army plates believed to be carrying US officials heading to the heavily fortified border.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who visited Pyongyang earlier this month to flesh out details of the denuclearisation deal signed by Kim and Trump, said earlier that the meeting would take place on about last Thursday.

The North did not show up at the border on Thursday, but contacted the US the same day to offer to meet on Sunday, US Department of State spokeswoman Heather Nauert said last week, adding: “We will be ready.”

Dozens of wooden coffins to carry the remains have reportedly been brought to the southern side of the border in recent weeks.

The White House has hailed the summit between Kim and Trump in Singapore a major breakthrough toward disarming the isolated, nuclear-armed North in exchange for easing of sanctions and other help with economic development.

Pompeo, who met with Kim’s key aide during his latest trip to Pyongyang, insisted the talks were making progress, but as soon as he left, the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affiars berated him over his “unilateral and gangster-like” demands.

Trump on Thursday signaled optimism, unveiling a letter from Kim in which the leader hailed the “start of a meaningful journey” and tweeting: “Great progress being made!”