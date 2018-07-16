Two killed in Iraq as protests spread

AFP, BASRA, Iraq

Two more demonstrators were killed in southern Iraq, officials said, as protests against unemployment on Saturday spread from the port city of Basra to other parts of the country, including Baghdad.

Authorities scrambled to rein in days of unrest by declaring a curfew in Basra province, while Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced fresh funds and promises of investment for the southern region.

The deaths overnight in Maysan province on the border with Iran brought to three the number of demonstrators killed since the protests erupted on July 8 in neighboring Basra.

A spokesman for the Maysan health authorities, Ahmad al-Kanani, said the pair died from gunshot wounds in the provincial capital Amarah.

It was not clear who killed them, but al-Kanani said there had been “indiscriminate gunfire” in the city.

Dozens more have been wounded in the past week, including security forces, medical sources said.

The unrest comes as Iraq struggles to rebuild after a devastating three-year war against Islamic State jihadists, and with the country in political limbo following elections in May.

The demonstrations over unemployment, the rising cost of living and a lack of basic services escalated after a protester was killed by security forces on July 8 in Basra.

Demonstrators set tyres ablaze to block roads and tried to storm government installations.

On Friday, al-Abadi flew to Basra from Brussels, where he had attended a NATO summit, to try to restore calm.

Yet even as he met the governor of the oil-rich province and energy chiefs, protesters took to the streets of Basra city, as well as other parts of the province, and the unrest spread further afield.

From Friday night to Saturday, protests were held outside the various political parties’ headquarters in Maysan — including al-Abadi’s Dawa Party — and some were set on fire, Iraqi media reported.

A small protest also took place after midnight in the northern Baghdad district of al-Shula, amid a heavy deployment of security forces, a security source said, adding that a few protesters were still out on the streets on Saturday morning, but the demonstration was peaceful.

Unidentified calls were also posted on social media for massive demonstrations to take place on Saturday in Baghdad.

Some urged demonstrators to head for the fortified Green Zone, an area out of bounds for most Iraqis where the country’s key institutions and embassies, including the US and British missions, are located.

Dozens of protesters rallied in different parts of Basra, including at the West Qurna and Majnoon oil fields west of the city, an Agence France-Presse correspondent said.

Protesters gathered at Basra’s Umm Qasr port and outside the governor’s office in the center of the city. A group of demonstrators also staged a brief protest at the Safwan border crossing with neighboring Kuwait.

Protestors in the city of Basra tried to set fire to the office of the Iranian-supported Badr organization, setting off clashes with security forces.

After that incident, the authorities announced an overnight curfew across the whole province.

Al-Abadi on Saturday evening announced investment worth US$3 billion for Basra province, as well as pledges to spend on housing, schools and services.

Shiite clerics, including Moqtada al-Sadr, whose populist coalition triumphed in the May elections, have backed the protesters, but urged them to refrain from violence.