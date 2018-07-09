Agencies

TURKEY

Civil servants face purge

The government yesterday issued a decree dismissing more than 18,000 civil servants, half of whom were from the police force, ahead of this month’s expected lifting of a two-year-old state of emergency imposed after an attempted coup in July 2016. The decree follows President Tayyip Erdogan’s victory in last month’s presidential election and comes before he swears his oath today, inaugurating a powerful executive presidency. The decree dismissed 199 academics from universities across the country, as well as more than 5,000 personnel from the armed forces.

IRAN

Teen detained for videos

The government has detained a teenager who posted dance videos on Instagram and attracted tens of thousands of followers. State TV on Friday broadcast a video in which Maedeh Hojabri, 18, acknowledged breaking moral norms while insisting that that was not her intention. It was unclear whether her statement was made under duress. She had posted about 300 videos on her account, many of which showed her dancing. She also appeared in videos without wearing the obligatory headscarf. She had about 43,000 followers.

INDIA

Kashmir on lockdown

Armed police and soldiers yesterday fanned out across much of Indian-controlled Kashmir to enforce a security lockdown, as separatists challenging Indian rule called for a shutdown and protests on the second anniversary of the killing of a charismatic rebel leader. Government forces patrolled deserted streets and sealed off the hometown of Burhan Wani in anticipation of widespread anti-India protests and clashes in the region. Wani, 22, was killed along with two associates in a brief gun battle with troops two years ago.

EGYPT

Lebanese woman jailed

A Lebanese woman was on Saturday jailed for eight years for “harming” the country’s people, a judicial source said, after she claimed in a video to have been sexually assaulted. Tourist Mona al-Mazbouh was arrested in late May at Cairo airport as she was preparing to leave. Mazbouh had published a video on Facebook, which was widely shared, saying that she had been the victim of sexual harassment in the streets and accusing Egyptians of thievery and scams. The allegations drew a strong reaction online, with some Egyptians calling for Mazbouh’s arrest and lodging a complaint against her. Despite releasing a second video insisting she had not meant to insult the country as a whole, Mazbouh was found guilty.

GERMANY

Refugee policy protested

Thousands of people marched through cities on Saturday to protest an EU policy on refugees and support non-governmental organizations helping rescue migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. About 12,000 people attended a rally in Berlin, local radio reported, while Munich and Leipzig also saw protests called for by charity organizations including German-based Lifeline, whose rescue boats were recently prevented from entering Italian waters. Some demonstrators donned rescue vests and held up slogans, including “humanity is not a political opinion” and “human rights don’t stop at the Mediterranean.” Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer, who backs a hard line on reining in migration, was accused of “exploiting the distress of those at sea” for political reasons.