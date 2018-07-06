Agencies

BOLIVIA

Morales has tumor removed

President Evo Morales has undergone an operation for a “small tumor” that was detected during a routine checkup, he said on Twitter on Wednesday. Morales, 58, who has been in power since 2006 and signaled a controversial intention to run for a fourth term next year, posted a picture of himself being checked by medics in a hospital bed and declared that he was “very well, 100 percent” and would be discharged yesterday. “Very grateful for your solidarity, your prayers and your blessings,” he wrote. “In a routine checkup doctors found a small tumor which has been removed satisfactorily through an emergency, but low-risk operation.” The Bolivian President’s Office said that Morales had been treated at a private clinic in La Paz. The state news agency ABI said that Morales, who it added “practices sports regularly and works in his office normally from five in the morning until midnight,” gave no other details about where the tumor was found or the surgery itself.

UNITED STATES

Baby’s dried remains found

The remains of a baby found in a trunk during a drug search in Texas were beyond decomposed, authorities said. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said that the trunk containing the remains was discovered inside a closet of a home near San Antonio on Tuesday. The remains were in a desiccated or dried-up state, he said. “At this point, it’s too early to tell if it’s a homicide,” he said. An autopsy is to be performed to help determine the cause of death and the baby’s identity. Salazar said the baby appeared to be less than one year old. He added a dozen people were found inside the house along with various drug paraphernalia. Authorities were searching the home on a drug warrant.

UNITED STATES

Mother held for selling child

Authorities are accusing a Texas mother of selling her seven-year-old son and trying to sell her two young daughters. The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday said that 29-year-old Esmeralda Garza of Corpus Christi was arrested on Friday last week. She remained in the Nueces County Jail on Wednesday on a charge of sale or purchase of a child. Bond was set at US$100,000. Jail records did not list an attorney for her. The Texas Department of Public Safety said that agents were executing a drug search warrant in Corpus Christi when they located a seven-year-old who had allegedly been sold and purchased. Two girls, ages two and three, were in the process of being sold, authorities said. The case remains under investigation. A man and woman were arrested as a result of the drug investigation.

VENEZUELA

Maduro warns for invasion

President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday urged his armed forces to be on guard following news reports that US President Donald Trump one year ago raised the possibility of invading Venezuela. “You cannot lower your guard for even a second, because we will defend the greatest right our homeland has had in all of its history, which is to live in peace,” Maduro said at a military ceremony. He alluded to reports in the US press that Trump in August last year asked foreign policy advisers about the possibility of invading Venezuela, which the Trump administration has derided as a corrupt, left-wing dictatorship. Trump raised the idea during a meeting about sanctions that the US has imposed on the oil-rich country, CNN said, quoting a senior administration official. Trump’s advisers said no, as did Latin American leaders with whom Trump raised the idea, CNN said.