Iraq bans farming of summer crops as water shortage crisis becomes dire

AP, MISHKHAB, Iraq

Iraq has banned its farmers from planting summer crops this year as the country grapples with a crippling water shortage that has shown few signs of abating.

Citing high temperatures and insufficient rains, Dhafer Abdalla, an adviser to the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources, told reporters that the country has only enough water to irrigate half of its farmland this summer.

However, farmers fault the government for failing to modernize how it manages water and irrigation, and they have blamed neighboring Turkey for stopping up the Tigris and Euphrates rivers behind dams it wants to keep building.

Water levels across the two vital rivers — which together give Iraq its ancient name, Mesopotamia, the land between the rivers — fell by more than 60 percent in two decades, a 2012 UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) report showed.

The orders against sowing rice, corn and other crops this summer came as a shock to the towns and villages in the once fertile plains south of Baghdad, where the local economy depends on farming.

One in five Iraqis works in agriculture. In Iraq’s rice belt, the farmland is cracked and dry.

“I feel as though my very existence has been shaken,” farmer Akeel Kamil said, as he surveyed his barren fields in the village of Mishkhab.

His 100 dunams — about 10 hectares — last year produced 136 tonnes of Anbar rice, a strain particular to Iraq that is prized for its gentle, floral aroma.

This year, the pumps that would be flooding his fields with water are silent, and the irrigation canal that runs by his property is nearly empty.

Flood irrigation has been used in the area for millennia, although the FAO has warned of massive water wastage.

It and other organizations have called on the Iraqi government to revamp its approach to agriculture and promote more efficient methods, including drip-and-spray irrigation.

The ministry has said that it does not have the budget to do that.

Farmers staged demonstrations against the moratorium. In one instance, they forced the closure of a levee along a branch of the Euphrates River to let the water levels rise for irrigation.

They have demanded that the government secure more water from Turkey, fill the country’s reservoirs and drill into the nation’s aquifers.

“When we protested, no one listened to us. Then we closed the levee, and the police came and the politicians started calling us vandals. Is this how a government behaves with its people?” said Mahdi al-Mhasen, a 48-year-old farmhand in Mishkhab.

The rumblings will be heard in Baghdad. South Iraq is the popular base of the Shiite blocs that have led Iraqi governments since Saddam Hussein was deposed in 2003.

The rice belt hugs Najaf, Shiite Islam’s holiest city, where theologians and politicians have powerful influence.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the highest Shiite authority in Iraq, castigated lawmakers, telling the government it must help farmers, and modernize irrigation and agriculture.

In response to the pressure, the government said it reversed its ban on rice farming.

However, Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture spokesman Hameed al-Naief told reporters that only 5,000 dunams of irrigated land could be allocated to the crop this summer, less than 3 percent of the area permitted last year.

The impact of waning water resources is clear around Mishkhab.