THE NETHERLANDS

One dead after van incident

Dutch police on Monday arrested the driver of a delivery van that struck four people at the end of a three-day concert festival in the early hours of the morning, killing one and critically injuring three hours after Bruno Mars had performed. “The police found the white van that was involved in the incident and a suspect has been detained,” police said, adding that the driver was a 34-year-old male from the neighboring town of Heerlen. The incident took place at PinkPop, a popular annual festival held in Landgraaf in southern Limburg Province. An alert service sent by emergency authorities warned people to be alert for a Fiat Diablo. RTL News reported that a trauma helicopter, ambulances and a heavy police presence were at the scene.

FRANCE

Nation causing flight delays

Hindered by strikes and outdated equipment, the nation’s air traffic control is responsible for one-third of aviation delays in Europe, Le Parisien said yesterday, citing a French Senate finance committee report. Between 2004 and 2016, local air traffic controllers were on strike 254 days, while second-placed Greece only had 46 days of stoppages, Italy 37 and Germany four, the newspaper cited the report as saying. “Every day of a strike in France has a much bigger impact on European traffic than [strikes] in other European countries,” the report’s author, French Senator Vincent Capo-Canellas, said after six months of work, including numerous field visits. In addition to frequent industrial action, the country is also the champion for delays linked to obsolescent equipment, the report said. “Our country is responsible for 33 percent of delays due to air traffic control in Europe,” Capo-Canellas said, representing 300 million euros (US$347.34 million) in annual losses for airlines.

SPAIN

King’s brother-in-law jailed

King Felipe’s brother-in-law, Inaki Urdangarin, was yesterday jailed after losing an appeal against a graft conviction, prison authorities said. Urdangarin, the husband of Felipe’s sister Cristina, entered the prison in Brieva, about 100km north of Madrid at 8am, a spokesman for the facility said. The 50-year-old former Olympic handball player was sentenced to five years and 10 months in jail in a case that caused uproar in the nation and tainted the royal family’s image. Urdangarin had been given until midnight to show at the prison, a small facility capable of housing up to 162 inmates, which is mainly used for women.

UNITED STATES

Five killed in car chase

At least five people were killed and several others hurt on Sunday as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people during a suspected “smuggling event” crashed while fleeing from US Border Patrol agents in south Texas, authorities said. The SUV carrying 14 people went out of control at more than 160kph and overturned on Texas Highway 85, ejecting most of the occupants, Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said. Four victims were dead at the scene, Boyd said. He said at least one and possibly two others died at a hospital. The border patrol said that two other vehicles had been traveling alongside the SUV earlier in the day. An agent suspected that they were conducting a “smuggling event,” it said. The agent stopped one of the vehicles and another agent stopped a second one. People from both vehicles were arrested. The third vehicle kept going and a sheriff’s deputy took over the chase prior to the fatal crash, the border patrol said.