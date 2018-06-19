UN official slams US, PRC and others

Reuters, GENEVA, Switzerland

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein yesterday called on the US to halt its “unconscionable” policy of forcibly separating children from migrant parents irregularly entering the country via Mexico.

US officials said on Friday that nearly 2,000 children were separated from adults at the border between mid-April and the end of last month, as US President Donald Trump’s administration implements stricter border enforcement policies.

“The thought that any state would seek to deter parents by inflicting such abuse on children is unconscionable. I call on the United States to immediately end the practice of forcible separation of these children,” Zeid said in a speech to the opening of a regular UN Human Rights Council session.

It is his last before his term ends in August.

There was no immediate reaction from the US delegation in the room, led by Geneva-based diplomat Jason Mack.

Zeid, a Jordanian prince, raised concerns about several countries, including Syria, Myanmar, Hungary, Nicaragua, Israel, North Korea, and India- and Pakistan-controlled parts of Kashmir.

He also denounced the lack of access provided by UN member states to rights investigators, noting China has accumulated 15 pending requests in the last five years.

Zeid said that “longstanding, grave and systematic” violations of human rights continued in North Korea and urged Pyongyang to cooperate with the UN rights investigator on the country whose mandate it does not recognize.

Zeid cited clear indications of “well-organized, widespread and systematic attacks” continuing against Muslim Rohingya in Myanmar, “amounting possibly to acts of genocide,” while conflict has escalated in Kachin and Shan states.

The government’s efforts to prosecute perpetrators have lacked credibility and human rights monitors must be on the ground before Rohingya refugees return to Myanmar from Bangladesh, he said.

Zeid accused China of preventing independent activists from testifying before UN rights bodies and voiced concern that conditions were “fast deteriorating” in Tibet and Xinjiang.

He urged the 47-member forum to set up international commissions on alleged violations in Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Zeid said that his office was committed to its “gargantuan task.” He received a lengthy standing ovation at the end of his remarks.

British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson praised the council for shining a light on appalling violations worldwide, saying it was part of the rules-based international system.

However, the UK shared the view — with the US — that maintaining a permanent agenda item focusing solely on Israel and the Palestinian territories was “damaging,” Johnson said.

Additional reporting by AFP